News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1978

This gallery of photos rewinds 45 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1978
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:44 BST

There had been a murder in a care home, one which wouldn’t be solved for more than a decade, the resort’s Golden Mile was altering beyond recognition and Blackpool Victoria had a new special care baby unit. They are rarely seen photos and showcase a year.

In case you missed them: Lost Archives: 19 rare images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

20 scenes of Blackpool dance centre Locarno Mecca through Ballroom, Northern Soul and 1990s Rave

17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps

Flashback to the Winter of 1978 - the national bread strike. A clash between police and strikers at Cookson's Bakery where the men were demanding an extra £10 a week.

1. Blackpool - 1978

Flashback to the Winter of 1978 - the national bread strike. A clash between police and strikers at Cookson's Bakery where the men were demanding an extra £10 a week. Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
Blackpool Victoria Hospital baby care unit, May 1978

2. Blackpool - 1978

Blackpool Victoria Hospital baby care unit, May 1978 Photo: library

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC fans Andrew Fletcher and David Fletcher wearing their hats to the West Brom match in 1978

3. Blackpool - 1978

Blackpool FC fans Andrew Fletcher and David Fletcher wearing their hats to the West Brom match in 1978 Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Chancellor Denis Healey fired one of the first broadsides in the coming election campaign when he spoke at a rally of Post Office workers' conference delegates in Blackpool. He said the election would be the most important since the war. Pictured above delegates sit in rapt attention listening to his speech

4. Blackpool - 1978

Chancellor Denis Healey fired one of the first broadsides in the coming election campaign when he spoke at a rally of Post Office workers' conference delegates in Blackpool. He said the election would be the most important since the war. Pictured above delegates sit in rapt attention listening to his speech Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool