11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1978
This gallery of photos rewinds 45 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1978
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:44 BST
There had been a murder in a care home, one which wouldn’t be solved for more than a decade, the resort’s Golden Mile was altering beyond recognition and Blackpool Victoria had a new special care baby unit. They are rarely seen photos and showcase a year.
