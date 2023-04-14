News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

16 pictures of much loved Rumours Nightclub in Blackpool during the 1980s - including Black Lace performing Agadoo

The stories and photos from Rumours back in the day just get better and better.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

The iconic venue in Talbot Road brings back so many memories for people and this latest collection of photos are from Steve Lynton – stage name DJ Steve Martell’s own collection. Steve was the driving force behind the success of Rumours at its height and was responsible for attracting stars of music and stage to the venue. He said: “It took me two years to sell the Rumours idea which I had in the 1970s but it holds so many memories for people.” Steve now lives in Nerja, Spain. These pictures are mainly from the 80s with a couple from later years…

In case you missed them: 34 scenes from nights out at Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's

19 memorable scenes from Rumours - the much-loved Blackpool nightclub of the 90s and 00s

25 Northern Soul scene memories captured at Blackpool Mecca Highland Room and Blackpool Tower Ballroom

This is when Black Lace performed at Rumours. At the time they were Number 2 in the charts with Agadoo. They were one of the many stars of music, stage and screen to perform at the nightclub

1. Rumours 80s

This is when Black Lace performed at Rumours. At the time they were Number 2 in the charts with Agadoo. They were one of the many stars of music, stage and screen to perform at the nightclub Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Some of the Rumours team in the early 80s

2. Rumours 80s

Some of the Rumours team in the early 80s Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Just a fun picture which sums up the 1980s in Rumours

3. Rumours 80s

Just a fun picture which sums up the 1980s in Rumours Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Looks like a Hawaiian theme night...

4. Rumours 80s

Looks like a Hawaiian theme night... Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Blackpool