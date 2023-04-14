16 pictures of much loved Rumours Nightclub in Blackpool during the 1980s - including Black Lace performing Agadoo
The stories and photos from Rumours back in the day just get better and better.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
The iconic venue in Talbot Road brings back so many memories for people and this latest collection of photos are from Steve Lynton – stage name DJ Steve Martell’s own collection. Steve was the driving force behind the success of Rumours at its height and was responsible for attracting stars of music and stage to the venue. He said: “It took me two years to sell the Rumours idea which I had in the 1970s but it holds so many memories for people.” Steve now lives in Nerja, Spain. These pictures are mainly from the 80s with a couple from later years…
