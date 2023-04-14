The iconic venue in Talbot Road brings back so many memories for people and this latest collection of photos are from Steve Lynton – stage name DJ Steve Martell’s own collection. Steve was the driving force behind the success of Rumours at its height and was responsible for attracting stars of music and stage to the venue. He said: “It took me two years to sell the Rumours idea which I had in the 1970s but it holds so many memories for people.” Steve now lives in Nerja, Spain. These pictures are mainly from the 80s with a couple from later years…