19 pictures of Blackpool attractions loved and lost through the decades

Blackpool leads the way in tourist attractions and whilst many are part of the sheer fabric of the resort, others come and go.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s

1. Loved and Lost Attractions

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015

2. Loved and Lost Attractions

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015 Photo: Andrew Smith

This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974

3. Loved and Lost Attractions

This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974 Photo: JP

Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties

4. Loved and Lost Attractions

Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties Photo: Bill Johnson

Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

5. Loved and Lost Attractions

Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach? Photo: Mark Pearson

Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006

6. Loved and Lost Attractions

Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006 Photo: Mike Foster

The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square

7. Loved and Lost Attractions

The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square Photo: submit

Dr Who actors Jon Pertwee and Elisabeth Sladen with a chocolate Dalek baked specially for the opening of the Dr Who Exhibition in Blackpool in 1974

8. Loved and Lost Attractions

Dr Who actors Jon Pertwee and Elisabeth Sladen with a chocolate Dalek baked specially for the opening of the Dr Who Exhibition in Blackpool in 1974 Photo: staff

