News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

21 photos of forgotten Blackpool shops on Bank Hey Street and Church Street including JJB Sports, WH Smith, Littlewoods and Woolworths

Right at the heart of the town centre, Bank Hey Street and Church Street have seen many outlets come and go.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Whether it be changing shopping habits or economic climate, these shops have disappeared from Blackpool’s high streets. Some had been there for years, such as Baubles Jewellers whilst others made a brief impact. Remember WH Smith and Adams children’s wear? And even further back was Selby’s and Laura Lynn. And we can’t forget Lewis’s and Woolworths. See if you remember them…

In case you missed them: 13 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1984

Blackpool then and now: 17 scenes of contrast which show Blackpool through a 30 year time span

11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1987

Remember Baubles the Jewellers? It was a staple of the Church Street shopping scenes. This was in 1996

1. Baubles Jewellers

Remember Baubles the Jewellers? It was a staple of the Church Street shopping scenes. This was in 1996 Photo: John Edmondson

Photo Sales
Adams children's clothing

2. Adams

Adams children's clothing Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
British Home Stores occupied a large site in Church Street for years until it closed in 2016

3. British Home Stores

British Home Stores occupied a large site in Church Street for years until it closed in 2016 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Index Shop similar to Argos, Bank Hey Street

4. Index

The Index Shop similar to Argos, Bank Hey Street Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Goldsmiths jewellers was on the corner of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street

5. Goldsmiths

Goldsmiths jewellers was on the corner of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The final days of much-loved Woolworths in Bank Hey Street

6. Woolworths

The final days of much-loved Woolworths in Bank Hey Street Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Peacocks used to be in Bank Hey Street

7. Peacocks

Peacocks used to be in Bank Hey Street Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
TJ Hughes took over the old Woolworths building in Bank Hey Street but it didn't last long

8. TJ Hughes

TJ Hughes took over the old Woolworths building in Bank Hey Street but it didn't last long Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool