21 photos of forgotten Blackpool shops on Bank Hey Street and Church Street including JJB Sports, WH Smith, Littlewoods and Woolworths
Right at the heart of the town centre, Bank Hey Street and Church Street have seen many outlets come and go.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Whether it be changing shopping habits or economic climate, these shops have disappeared from Blackpool’s high streets. Some had been there for years, such as Baubles Jewellers whilst others made a brief impact. Remember WH Smith and Adams children’s wear? And even further back was Selby’s and Laura Lynn. And we can’t forget Lewis’s and Woolworths. See if you remember them…
In case you missed them: 13 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1984
Page 1 of 3