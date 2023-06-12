News you can trust since 1873
17 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1985

This gallery of photos rewinds 38 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1987
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST

From Elton John at Bloomfield Road, to the tearing down of a car park and the first days of Trinity Hospice, these wonderful pictures of nostalgia remember a lost era.

Albert Road multi-storey car park in 1985 begins to come down. The old car park was built in 1964

1. Blackpool 1985

Albert Road multi-storey car park in 1985 begins to come down. The old car park was built in 1964 Photo: library

Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985 for Coronation Street filming

2. Blackpool 1985

Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985 for Coronation Street filming Photo: Submit

In 1985, four years after Prince Charles re-opened the Grand Theatre , campaigners made a succesful bid for cash from Blackpool Council

3. Blackpool 1985

In 1985, four years after Prince Charles re-opened the Grand Theatre , campaigners made a succesful bid for cash from Blackpool Council Photo: submit

The Blackpool celebrations of 1985 included showcasing old trams and vehicles in Fleetwood. The following year this became part of the port's 150th birthday party and has flourished since then. This was the year later, the very frist Tram Sunday

4. Blackpool 1985

The Blackpool celebrations of 1985 included showcasing old trams and vehicles in Fleetwood. The following year this became part of the port's 150th birthday party and has flourished since then. This was the year later, the very frist Tram Sunday Photo: submit

Section of one of the wards of Trinity Hospice, in May 1985, just before it opened. Sister Agnes McCrystal (centre), with Kathryn Burn and matron Miss Beryl Pearson

5. Blackpool 1985

Section of one of the wards of Trinity Hospice, in May 1985, just before it opened. Sister Agnes McCrystal (centre), with Kathryn Burn and matron Miss Beryl Pearson Photo: library

The Fleetwood Sea Cadet Band, in 1985 at Old Highbury Football Ground, with Drum Major Steve Hanvey and bandmaster Dennis Archbold

6. Blackpool 1985

The Fleetwood Sea Cadet Band, in 1985 at Old Highbury Football Ground, with Drum Major Steve Hanvey and bandmaster Dennis Archbold Photo: submit

Buses at the Blackpool Corporation depot in 1985

7. Blackpool 1985

Buses at the Blackpool Corporation depot in 1985 Photo: library

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985

8. Blackpool 1985

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985 Photo: staff

