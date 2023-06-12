From Elton John at Bloomfield Road, to the tearing down of a car park and the first days of Trinity Hospice, these wonderful pictures of nostalgia remember a lost era.
1. Blackpool 1985
Albert Road multi-storey car park in 1985 begins to come down. The old car park was built in 1964 Photo: library
2. Blackpool 1985
Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985 for Coronation Street filming Photo: Submit
3. Blackpool 1985
In 1985, four years after Prince Charles re-opened the Grand Theatre , campaigners made a succesful bid for cash from Blackpool Council Photo: submit
4. Blackpool 1985
The Blackpool celebrations of 1985 included showcasing old trams and vehicles in Fleetwood. The following year this became part of the port's 150th birthday party and has flourished since then. This was the year later, the very frist Tram Sunday Photo: submit
5. Blackpool 1985
Section of one of the wards of Trinity Hospice, in May 1985, just before it opened. Sister Agnes McCrystal (centre), with Kathryn Burn and matron Miss Beryl Pearson Photo: library
6. Blackpool 1985
The Fleetwood Sea Cadet Band, in 1985 at Old Highbury Football Ground, with Drum Major Steve Hanvey and bandmaster Dennis Archbold Photo: submit
7. Blackpool 1985
Buses at the Blackpool Corporation depot in 1985 Photo: library
8. Blackpool 1985
Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985 Photo: staff