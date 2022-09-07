28 rare scenes of lost Blackpool stores in their final days of trading including Woolworths, C&A, Lewis's and Benetton
Once we realised we could purchase almost anything from the comfort of our sofas, it sounded the death knell for the high street as we knew it.
By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:25 am
There were other factors as well but the golden age of shopping slowly began to fade as we became more tech savvy. These shops all graced Blackpool’s high streets and shopping centres until, for varying reasons, they had to close. Remember C&A and our beloved Woolworths? There are some nostalgic scenes here which show their final days of trading. Texstyle World was another, Lewis’s Benetton… they will have you reminiscing.
