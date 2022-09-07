News you can trust since 1873
28 rare scenes of lost Blackpool stores in their final days of trading including Woolworths, C&A, Lewis's and Benetton

Once we realised we could purchase almost anything from the comfort of our sofas, it sounded the death knell for the high street as we knew it.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:25 am

There were other factors as well but the golden age of shopping slowly began to fade as we became more tech savvy. These shops all graced Blackpool’s high streets and shopping centres until, for varying reasons, they had to close. Remember C&A and our beloved Woolworths? There are some nostalgic scenes here which show their final days of trading. Texstyle World was another, Lewis’s Benetton… they will have you reminiscing.

1. As they were closing

Empty shelves in the deserted Woolworths store on Bank Hey Street after it closed its doors for the last time in 2009

2. As they closed

Just a few last minute bargains to be had in an almost empty C&A

3. As they were closing

Woolworths store manager Manager Brian Heeler watches the doors close for good

4. As they closed

C&A manageress Pat Ross with her staff waved their final goodbye as the store closes for the last time

