News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

25 scenes of Blackpool markets through the years including Abingdon Street Market, St John's Market and Bonny Street Market

Market days were traditionally the busy days and saw a slight shift from the high street as people shopped for bargains under the canopies of stalls – as well as stocking up their cupboards with fresh local produce.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, St John’s Market, Waterloo Market and others including open air Bonny Street Market.

In case you missed them: 17 retro pictures of Children's Corner also known as Kiddies Corner in Cleveleys which was the funfair of choice for Blackpool youngsters

17 scenes of Blackpool town centre in the 1960s and 1970s showing Church Street, Caunce Street and Kings Square

20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

Abingdon Street Market in 2009

1. Blackpool Market Memories

Abingdon Street Market in 2009 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The New Market in 1997

2. Blackpool Markets

The New Market in 1997 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Victoria Market, Waterloo Road, 2000

3. Blackpool Market memories

Victoria Market, Waterloo Road, 2000 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Market Supervisor John Holmes (left) and greeting card stallholder Keith Thompson at St John's Market, in 1998

4. wbeg-07-07-23-abingdon st market-NW

Market Supervisor John Holmes (left) and greeting card stallholder Keith Thompson at St John's Market, in 1998 Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
St John's Market just before it closed in 2000

5. Blackpool Market Memories

St John's Market just before it closed in 2000 Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
Feature on the proposed closure of St John's Market in Blackpool. Stallholder Glenn Wells, whose family have been in the market for 46 years

6. Blackpool Market Memories

Feature on the proposed closure of St John's Market in Blackpool. Stallholder Glenn Wells, whose family have been in the market for 46 years Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
The original St John's Market which was demolished in 1939

7. Blackpool Market Memories

The original St John's Market which was demolished in 1939 Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
The Clifton Arcade Market, 1996

8. Blackpool Market Memories

The Clifton Arcade Market, 1996 Photo: John Edmondson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolAbingdon Street MarketTraders