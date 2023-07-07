25 scenes of Blackpool markets through the years including Abingdon Street Market, St John's Market and Bonny Street Market
Market days were traditionally the busy days and saw a slight shift from the high street as people shopped for bargains under the canopies of stalls – as well as stocking up their cupboards with fresh local produce.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, St John’s Market, Waterloo Market and others including open air Bonny Street Market.
