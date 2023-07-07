Many people will have at least one memory of Children’s Corner in Cleveleys.

The seafront miniature funfair, affectionately known as Kiddies Corner, was loved by both local and visiting families since it came to the town in 1961.

Despite entertaining children for a generation it was a troubled enterprise facing closure several times.

Originally owned by the Mason family, the attraction was taken over by Joey Silcock in 2018 but the coronavirus pandemic gripped hard and was no longer financially viable when it closed for good in 2020.

With its helter skelter, aeroplane rides and the cars, it was a firm favourite.

1 . Memories of Children's Corner Albert Mason senior, 'tops up' the mini cars - no problem with petrol prices then Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Memories of Children's Corner The entrance, a memorable sight Photo: Rob Lock Photo Sales

3 . Memories of Kiddies Corner The cars then were the most popular attraction at Children's Corner Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Memories of Kiddies Corner General scene of Kiddies Corner with the helter skelter dominating Photo: Mike Foster Photo Sales

5 . Memories of Kiddies Corner A delightful picture which shows the most popular attraction at Children's Corner Photo: submit Photo Sales

6 . Memories of Kiddies Corner Michael Mason (left) and his brother Albert who ran Kiddies Corner Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

7 . Memories of Kiddies Corner Nathan (left) and Dean Wilson enjoy the merry-go-round in 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

8 . Memories of Children's Corner Celebrations at Children's Corner which won a reprieve to stay open. This was in 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales