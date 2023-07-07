News you can trust since 1873
17 retro pictures of Children's Corner also known as Kiddies Corner in Cleveleys which was the funfair of choice for Blackpool youngsters

Many people will have at least one memory of Children’s Corner in Cleveleys.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

The seafront miniature funfair, affectionately known as Kiddies Corner, was loved by both local and visiting families since it came to the town in 1961.

Despite entertaining children for a generation it was a troubled enterprise facing closure several times.

Originally owned by the Mason family, the attraction was taken over by Joey Silcock in 2018 but the coronavirus pandemic gripped hard and was no longer financially viable when it closed for good in 2020.

With its helter skelter, aeroplane rides and the cars, it was a firm favourite.

Albert Mason senior, 'tops up' the mini cars - no problem with petrol prices then

1. Memories of Children's Corner

Albert Mason senior, 'tops up' the mini cars - no problem with petrol prices then Photo: submit

The entrance, a memorable sight

2. Memories of Children's Corner

The entrance, a memorable sight Photo: Rob Lock

The cars then were the most popular attraction at Children's Corner

3. Memories of Kiddies Corner

The cars then were the most popular attraction at Children's Corner Photo: submit

General scene of Kiddies Corner with the helter skelter dominating

4. Memories of Kiddies Corner

General scene of Kiddies Corner with the helter skelter dominating Photo: Mike Foster

A delightful picture which shows the most popular attraction at Children's Corner

5. Memories of Kiddies Corner

A delightful picture which shows the most popular attraction at Children's Corner Photo: submit

Michael Mason (left) and his brother Albert who ran Kiddies Corner

6. Memories of Kiddies Corner

Michael Mason (left) and his brother Albert who ran Kiddies Corner Photo: Bill Johnson

Nathan (left) and Dean Wilson enjoy the merry-go-round in 2000

7. Memories of Kiddies Corner

Nathan (left) and Dean Wilson enjoy the merry-go-round in 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson

Celebrations at Children's Corner which won a reprieve to stay open. This was in 2004

8. Memories of Children's Corner

Celebrations at Children's Corner which won a reprieve to stay open. This was in 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

