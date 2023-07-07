17 retro pictures of Children's Corner also known as Kiddies Corner in Cleveleys which was the funfair of choice for Blackpool youngsters
Many people will have at least one memory of Children’s Corner in Cleveleys.
The seafront miniature funfair, affectionately known as Kiddies Corner, was loved by both local and visiting families since it came to the town in 1961.
Despite entertaining children for a generation it was a troubled enterprise facing closure several times.
Originally owned by the Mason family, the attraction was taken over by Joey Silcock in 2018 but the coronavirus pandemic gripped hard and was no longer financially viable when it closed for good in 2020.
With its helter skelter, aeroplane rides and the cars, it was a firm favourite.
