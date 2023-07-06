News you can trust since 1873
17 scenes of Blackpool town centre in the 1960s and 1970s showing Church Street, Caunce Street and Kings Square

These pictures highlight Blackpool town centre through two decades.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

It was when the pedestrianisation of Church Street was underway and diversions plagued the town centre as the radical changes were made. There's an aerial shot looking north from the old Central Car park, featuring the sea front and the buildings in adjacent streets. A well-known school uniform shop is pictured in Church Street too. It was a time of change.

The new pedestrian 'precinct' was causing difficulties for deliveries to shops outside the allotted time in this 1971 photo. The caption reads 'sometimes racks of dresses and suits have to be trundled along the pavement through the crowds'

The new pedestrian 'precinct' was causing difficulties for deliveries to shops outside the allotted time in this 1971 photo. The caption reads 'sometimes racks of dresses and suits have to be trundled along the pavement through the crowds' Photo: National World

A great shot of Church Street at the junction with Bank Hey Street, 1960s? Hyman's Jewellers on the corner

A great shot of Church Street at the junction with Bank Hey Street, 1960s? Hyman's Jewellers on the corner Photo: National World

This photo was taken because of a lack of white lines on the road where Church Street meets Park Road, 1974

This photo was taken because of a lack of white lines on the road where Church Street meets Park Road, 1974 Photo: National World

The town centre was blocked by traffic according to caption on the back of this 1972 photo. The Grand Theatre's domed roof can be seen clearly in the background

The town centre was blocked by traffic according to caption on the back of this 1972 photo. The Grand Theatre's domed roof can be seen clearly in the background Photo: National World

Rawcliffes used to be on Church Street - it was where everyone bought their school uniform from

Rawcliffes used to be on Church Street - it was where everyone bought their school uniform from Photo: National World

This is an aerial shot taken from Central Car Park

This is an aerial shot taken from Central Car Park Photo: National World

A night scene of central Blackpool. Shopkeepers had put all display lights in their windows to support an electricity saving appeal in December 1970

A night scene of central Blackpool. Shopkeepers had put all display lights in their windows to support an electricity saving appeal in December 1970 Photo: National World

Church Street, Blackpool

Church Street, Blackpool Photo: National World

