25 pictures of hair salons in Blackpool from the 90s and 00s - including David Maria Hair and Salon 142
A cracking set of pictures which go back to the 1990s and 2000s – remember the hair fashions?
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
You are bound to remember the salons featured – David Maria’s, Salon 142, Peter J’s to name just a few. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s –such memorable days.
