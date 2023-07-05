News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures of hair salons in Blackpool from the 90s and 00s - including David Maria Hair and Salon 142

A cracking set of pictures which go back to the 1990s and 2000s – remember the hair fashions?
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

You are bound to remember the salons featured – David Maria’s, Salon 142, Peter J’s to name just a few. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s –such memorable days.

This was Salon 142 in October 1993 - are you pictured?

1. Reminiscing over Hair Salons

This was Salon 142 in October 1993 - are you pictured? Photo: National World

David Maria Hair salon in 2002

2. Reminiscing over hair salons

David Maria Hair salon in 2002 Photo: Toby Williams

Solo Scissors in Caunce Street Blackpool, 2002

3. Reminiscing over hair salons...

Solo Scissors in Caunce Street Blackpool, 2002 Photo: Rob Lock

Deb N Air had a peach, black and grey colour scheme for its interior back in 1993

4. Reminiscing over hair salons...

Deb N Air had a peach, black and grey colour scheme for its interior back in 1993 Photo: National World

Indigo Hair and Beauty on Birley Street, 2003

5. Reminiscing over hair salons...

Indigo Hair and Beauty on Birley Street, 2003 Photo: Mike Foster

Staff From Shirleys Second Image Hair Salon. Back Left Krystal Blyth, Julie Whiteford, Nikki Hopkinson, Enid Milles. Front Shirly Dawson and Diane Hopkinson

6. Reminiscing over hair salons

Staff From Shirleys Second Image Hair Salon. Back Left Krystal Blyth, Julie Whiteford, Nikki Hopkinson, Enid Milles. Front Shirly Dawson and Diane Hopkinson Photo: Dave Nelson

Paolo's Hair and Beauty in Dickson Road, operated in the 1980s and 90s.

7. Reminiscing over hair salons...

Paolo's Hair and Beauty in Dickson Road, operated in the 1980s and 90s. Photo: National World

Jean Darley's - where was this?

8. Reminiscing over hair salons...

Jean Darley's - where was this? Photo: National World

