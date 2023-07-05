News you can trust since 1873
25 retro snaps of Queenstown Flats in Layton Blackpool

They were a landmark sight on the horizon but by 2016, Layton’s Queenstown days were over
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST

The high rise blocks were constructed in the 1960s and were home to hundreds of Blackpool people but the area was notorious for crime, disorder and vandalism. Eventually the flats were pulled down and replaced with more modern housing. These photos are acorss the years and include scenes of the area and some of the people who lived there.

An alternative view of Queens Park flats in 2011

1. Queenspark Flats - the memories

An alternative view of Queens Park flats in 2011 Photo: Bill Johnson

This view of the area where the flats once stood is no longer possible. Not only are they not there anymore, Sainsbury's blocks the view

2. Queenstown Flats - the memories

This view of the area where the flats once stood is no longer possible. Not only are they not there anymore, Sainsbury's blocks the view Photo: National World

This was the construction of Queenstown Flats, fourth block, in Layton 1965

3. Queenstown Flats - the memories

This was the construction of Queenstown Flats, fourth block, in Layton 1965 Photo: Archive

Coming down - the demolition of Layton Flats in 2016

4. Queenstown Flats - the memories

Coming down - the demolition of Layton Flats in 2016 Photo: Iain Lynn

The site at Layton where the Queenstown flats would be built

5. Queenstown Flats - the memories

The site at Layton where the Queenstown flats would be built Photo: Bill Johnson

Phones out as the first explosions are fired

6. Queenstown Flats - the memories

Phones out as the first explosions are fired Photo: Melanie Whiteside

Dust fills the air as the flats come crashing down

7. Queenstown Flats - the memories

Dust fills the air as the flats come crashing down Photo: Linda Paterson Hoey

The flats in 2011

8. Queenstown Flats - the memories

The flats in 2011 Photo: Bill Johnson

