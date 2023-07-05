25 retro snaps of Queenstown Flats in Layton Blackpool
They were a landmark sight on the horizon but by 2016, Layton’s Queenstown days were over
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST
The high rise blocks were constructed in the 1960s and were home to hundreds of Blackpool people but the area was notorious for crime, disorder and vandalism. Eventually the flats were pulled down and replaced with more modern housing. These photos are acorss the years and include scenes of the area and some of the people who lived there.
