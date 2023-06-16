News you can trust since 1873
17 scenes from loved and lost shops in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

These photos will bring a glow of nostalgia as we take you right back to the much-loved Blackpool shops which are lost but definitely not forgotten.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

They are all from our archives - C&A, Lewis's, Binns and lots more. And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too. Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them.

Diana Warren was a fashion boutique. The Blackpool store is pictured here in the Houndshill in July 1984

1. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

Diana Warren was a fashion boutique. The Blackpool store is pictured here in the Houndshill in July 1984 Photo: National World

Staff from Lewis's protest over the buyout of the department store

2. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

Staff from Lewis's protest over the buyout of the department store Photo: National World

Liz Conway organising stock on the upper sales floor at C&A in July 1974

3. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

Liz Conway organising stock on the upper sales floor at C&A in July 1974 Photo: National World

A view of the iconic Lewis's store on Blackpool seafront

4. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

A view of the iconic Lewis's store on Blackpool seafront Photo: National World

Burtons Menswear

5. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

Burtons Menswear Photo: National World

This is Binns where Primark stands now. It was a hugely popular store and replaced RHO Hills in 1978. It was part of the House of Fraser chain but closed in 1987

6. Blackpool's lost shops

This is Binns where Primark stands now. It was a hugely popular store and replaced RHO Hills in 1978. It was part of the House of Fraser chain but closed in 1987 Photo: National World

Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975

7. Blackpool shops loved and lost

Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975 Photo: National World

Blackpool C&A pictured here as a new store in July 1974

8. Blackpool's loved and lost shops

Blackpool C&A pictured here as a new store in July 1974 Photo: National World

