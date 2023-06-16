17 scenes from loved and lost shops in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s
These photos will bring a glow of nostalgia as we take you right back to the much-loved Blackpool shops which are lost but definitely not forgotten.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
They are all from our archives - C&A, Lewis's, Binns and lots more. And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too. Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them.
