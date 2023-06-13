19 iconic images of The Palace Nightclub in Blackpool including abandoned scenes from Urban Explorers
It’s one of the most iconic nightclubs of its day.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
The Palace boomed for two decades and people came from miles around to be there. With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, the club opened in 1986 and was the largest in the North West. With a capacity of 3,000, an incredible lights system and the fact that everyone else was there, it had unrivalled status. These photos will take you right back to those days including scenes after its doors closed, when urban explorers photographed it as an abandoned shell.
