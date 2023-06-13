News you can trust since 1873
19 iconic images of The Palace Nightclub in Blackpool including abandoned scenes from Urban Explorers

It’s one of the most iconic nightclubs of its day.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

The Palace boomed for two decades and people came from miles around to be there. With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, the club opened in 1986 and was the largest in the North West. With a capacity of 3,000, an incredible lights system and the fact that everyone else was there, it had unrivalled status. These photos will take you right back to those days including scenes after its doors closed, when urban explorers photographed it as an abandoned shell.

Urban explorers broke into The Palace Nightclub about a decade ago revealing it's abandoned interior. It's a far cry from the lively nights in its prime - a sad sight

1. Palace Nightclub

Urban explorers broke into The Palace Nightclub about a decade ago revealing it's abandoned interior. It's a far cry from the lively nights in its prime - a sad sight Photo: National World

The very early days of the Palace

2. Palace Nightclub

The very early days of the Palace Photo: library

Fun times in the 1990s

3. Palace Nightclub

Fun times in the 1990s Photo: Martin Bostock

The Crowds go wild at the Palace Nightclub for Eastenders Star Craig Fairbrass

4. Palace Nightclub

The Crowds go wild at the Palace Nightclub for Eastenders Star Craig Fairbrass Photo: National World

King of the Clubbers - Palace nightclub manager Peter Clarke with the Showman of the Year trophy, which he was awarded by First Leisure, 1997

5. Palace Nightclub

King of the Clubbers - Palace nightclub manager Peter Clarke with the Showman of the Year trophy, which he was awarded by First Leisure, 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

Another urban explorers picture from inside The Palace

6. Palace Nightclub Memories

Another urban explorers picture from inside The Palace Photo: National World

Ross Kemp, DJ Hayley Kay, and Peter Clarke, 1997

7. The Palace

Ross Kemp, DJ Hayley Kay, and Peter Clarke, 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

Under 18 disco at the Palace in 1998

8. Palace Nightclub

Under 18 disco at the Palace in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

