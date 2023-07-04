News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

19 scenes which capture life in 1980s Blackpool from packed piers to shops and the Golden Mile

These emotive pictures reflect the era of the 1980s, which seems like yesterday but is actually 40 years ago
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

It was when the Sandcastle was built, when we had heavy snowfall and when the Houndshill opened. And so much more…

In case you missed them: 25 Blackpool pubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Lifeboat Inn, The Hop Inn and Jenks Bar

17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1975

31 Blackpool Nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Palace, Addisons, 007 and Zone

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

This superb picture, in all its 1980s colour glory, captures a true moment in time at Blackpool North Pier. It belongs to Andrew Bartholomew and was on show at the Grundy Art Gallery as part of the Mass Photography Exhibition

1. Blackpool, 1980s

This superb picture, in all its 1980s colour glory, captures a true moment in time at Blackpool North Pier. It belongs to Andrew Bartholomew and was on show at the Grundy Art Gallery as part of the Mass Photography Exhibition Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Birmingham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool in 1989 ahead of a match in October. Police and ambulances at the scene on the Promenade at South Shore

2. Blackpool 1980s

Birmingham City fans went on the rampage in Blackpool in 1989 ahead of a match in October. Police and ambulances at the scene on the Promenade at South Shore Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Dockers unloading a catch of fish at Fleetwood dock in 1989

3. Blackpool, 1980s

Dockers unloading a catch of fish at Fleetwood dock in 1989 Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
Pupils from Langdale School joined the protest against the threatened closure of the Derby Baths outside Blackpool Town Hall in 1988

4. Blackpool, 1980s

Pupils from Langdale School joined the protest against the threatened closure of the Derby Baths outside Blackpool Town Hall in 1988 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Storm damage to Blackpool illuminations in 1988

5. Blackpool, 1980s

Storm damage to Blackpool illuminations in 1988 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Waterloo Bowling Championship in 1988

6. Blackpool 1980s

Waterloo Bowling Championship in 1988 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Keith Chegwin, watched by local schoolchildren and their families, rehearses Sue Turner's Cocotot's for their live spot on Saturday Superstore on Blackpool Promenade in 1986

7. Blackpool, 1980s

Keith Chegwin, watched by local schoolchildren and their families, rehearses Sue Turner's Cocotot's for their live spot on Saturday Superstore on Blackpool Promenade in 1986 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Sandcastle, Blackpool opened in June 1986

8. Blackpool, 1980s

The Sandcastle, Blackpool opened in June 1986 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaFacebook