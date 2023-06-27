3 . Blackpool, 1975

Blackpool's Brian Fouldes emerged triumphant from the resort's Imperial Hotel swimming pool after smashing the world underwater endurance record. Brian, a 23-year-old electrician, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, added 16 hours to the record set by an American. And, when he was lifted from the water after 88 hours, a weary Brian just managed a weak cheer for the applauding crowd of about 100 which had gathered around the pool Photo: RETRO