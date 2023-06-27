From fighter jets landing on the M55 and busy shops at Christmas, to scaling Blackpool Tower and fifth year kids protesting over being in school between O’level exams… it was all happening!
1. Blackpool, 1975
Crowds watch the annual procession of Father Christmas on his way to RHO Hills store in the rain Photo: library
2. Blackpool, 1975
Visitors look at the displays at Thornton Cleveleys Horticultural Show Photo: National World
3. Blackpool, 1975
Blackpool's Brian Fouldes emerged triumphant from the resort's Imperial Hotel swimming pool after smashing the world underwater endurance record. Brian, a 23-year-old electrician, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, added 16 hours to the record set by an American. And, when he was lifted from the water after 88 hours, a weary Brian just managed a weak cheer for the applauding crowd of about 100 which had gathered around the pool Photo: RETRO
4. Blackpool, 1975
The Trabor Family Great Daredevil Circus at Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road in 1975. A member of the Moto Birds team crashing through a ring of fire at top speed Photo: staff
5. Blackpool, 1975
Jaguar lands on the M55 in April 1975 Photo: library
6. Blackpool, 1975
The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford Photo: National World
7. Blackpool, 1975
A VIP audience watched Environment Minister Neil Carmichael open the M55 on July 3, 1975, from the Broughton end. It cost £14m for 12 miles and took 25 months to build.
The old A583 Preston to Blackpool road was often choked with traffic jams and had a bad reputation for accidents Photo: submit
8. Blackpool, 1975
Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel, in December 1975 Photo: library