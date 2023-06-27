News you can trust since 1873
17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1975

These are some of the pictures which shaped Blackpool 48 years ago
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

From fighter jets landing on the M55 and busy shops at Christmas, to scaling Blackpool Tower and fifth year kids protesting over being in school between O’level exams… it was all happening!

Crowds watch the annual procession of Father Christmas on his way to RHO Hills store in the rain

1. Blackpool, 1975

Crowds watch the annual procession of Father Christmas on his way to RHO Hills store in the rain Photo: library

Photo Sales
Visitors look at the displays at Thornton Cleveleys Horticultural Show

2. Blackpool, 1975

Visitors look at the displays at Thornton Cleveleys Horticultural Show Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Brian Fouldes emerged triumphant from the resort's Imperial Hotel swimming pool after smashing the world underwater endurance record. Brian, a 23-year-old electrician, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, added 16 hours to the record set by an American. And, when he was lifted from the water after 88 hours, a weary Brian just managed a weak cheer for the applauding crowd of about 100 which had gathered around the pool

3. Blackpool, 1975

Blackpool's Brian Fouldes emerged triumphant from the resort's Imperial Hotel swimming pool after smashing the world underwater endurance record. Brian, a 23-year-old electrician, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, added 16 hours to the record set by an American. And, when he was lifted from the water after 88 hours, a weary Brian just managed a weak cheer for the applauding crowd of about 100 which had gathered around the pool Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The Trabor Family Great Daredevil Circus at Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road in 1975. A member of the Moto Birds team crashing through a ring of fire at top speed

4. Blackpool, 1975

The Trabor Family Great Daredevil Circus at Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road in 1975. A member of the Moto Birds team crashing through a ring of fire at top speed Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Jaguar lands on the M55 in April 1975

5. Blackpool, 1975

Jaguar lands on the M55 in April 1975 Photo: library

Photo Sales
The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford

6. Blackpool, 1975

The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A VIP audience watched Environment Minister Neil Carmichael open the M55 on July 3, 1975, from the Broughton end. It cost £14m for 12 miles and took 25 months to build. The old A583 Preston to Blackpool road was often choked with traffic jams and had a bad reputation for accidents

7. Blackpool, 1975

A VIP audience watched Environment Minister Neil Carmichael open the M55 on July 3, 1975, from the Broughton end. It cost £14m for 12 miles and took 25 months to build. The old A583 Preston to Blackpool road was often choked with traffic jams and had a bad reputation for accidents Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel, in December 1975

8. Blackpool, 1975

Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel, in December 1975 Photo: library

Photo Sales
