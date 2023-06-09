News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool then and now: 17 scenes of contrast which show Blackpool through a 30 year time span

It’s a time span of more than 30 years and a lot has changed in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

Shops have come and gone, streets have been pedestrianised, buildings have rose from the ashes of fire and some of our lost iconic buildings have been completely replaced. Thanks to Google Street View and our extensive archives, we have pieced together how our town looked in the 1990s to how it’s shaping up now.

From Apparel to JB Christie Jewellers - the buiding is still familiar

1. 1990s - Now

From Apparel to JB Christie Jewellers - the buiding is still familiar Photo: National World

The new look Abingdon Street Market has replaced the old one - the red facade has gone and replaced by new signage

2. 1990s - Now

The new look Abingdon Street Market has replaced the old one - the red facade has gone and replaced by new signage Photo: National World

Always a late night venue - Rumours back in the day and now the massively popular Trilogy Nightclub

3. 1990s - Now

Always a late night venue - Rumours back in the day and now the massively popular Trilogy Nightclub Photo: National World

The Big One still dominates but the Starr Inn has gone, replaced by the Boulevard Hotel

4. 1990s - Now

The Big One still dominates but the Starr Inn has gone, replaced by the Boulevard Hotel Photo: National World

From Dixons to Costa in Corporation Street

5. 1990s - Now

From Dixons to Costa in Corporation Street Photo: National World

The row of shops on Talbot Road - most have changed hands since the 1990s (left)

6. 1990s to Now

The row of shops on Talbot Road - most have changed hands since the 1990s (left) Photo: National World

The old Revoe Library building still takes centre stage in this shot

7. 1990s - Now

The old Revoe Library building still takes centre stage in this shot Photo: National World

It was Fine Fare, Kwik Save, Food Giant and Wilko to name just a few - now this recognisable building has gone to make way for the new tram extensions

8. 1990s - Now

It was Fine Fare, Kwik Save, Food Giant and Wilko to name just a few - now this recognisable building has gone to make way for the new tram extensions Photo: National World

