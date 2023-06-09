It’s a time span of more than 30 years and a lot has changed in Blackpool.
Shops have come and gone, streets have been pedestrianised, buildings have rose from the ashes of fire and some of our lost iconic buildings have been completely replaced. Thanks to Google Street View and our extensive archives, we have pieced together how our town looked in the 1990s to how it’s shaping up now.
1. 1990s - Now
From Apparel to JB Christie Jewellers - the buiding is still familiar Photo: National World
2. 1990s - Now
The new look Abingdon Street Market has replaced the old one - the red facade has gone and replaced by new signage Photo: National World
3. 1990s - Now
Always a late night venue - Rumours back in the day and now the massively popular Trilogy Nightclub Photo: National World
4. 1990s - Now
The Big One still dominates but the Starr Inn has gone, replaced by the Boulevard Hotel Photo: National World
5. 1990s - Now
From Dixons to Costa in Corporation Street Photo: National World
6. 1990s to Now
The row of shops on Talbot Road - most have changed hands since the 1990s (left) Photo: National World
7. 1990s - Now
The old Revoe Library building still takes centre stage in this shot Photo: National World
8. 1990s - Now
It was Fine Fare, Kwik Save, Food Giant and Wilko to name just a few - now this recognisable building has gone to make way for the new tram extensions Photo: National World