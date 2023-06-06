News you can trust since 1873
9 scenes of Blackpool Starr Gate including trams and sand dunes back to the 1960s

When you ever mention Starr Gate, it’s the trams which spring to mind.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

But aside from it being the south terminus for Blackpool’s famous trams, it’s also when the Illuminations start (or end depending on which direction you’re coming from) and where the Fylde’s sand dunes begin. These pictures roll back to the times to show how the area has developed through the years.

Disused land at Starr Gate which, in 1990, looked like it was going to be turned into Underwater World by a New Zealand company. It would have seen visitors transported through transparent tube tunnels travelling on slow moving conveyors

1. Starr Gate and Squires Gate

Disused land at Starr Gate which, in 1990, looked like it was going to be turned into Underwater World by a New Zealand company. It would have seen visitors transported through transparent tube tunnels travelling on slow moving conveyors Photo: National World

Tram at Starr Gate in 2002, before the new terminal was built

2. Starr Gate and Squires Gate

Tram at Starr Gate in 2002, before the new terminal was built Photo: Bill Johnson

The slipway to the beach at Squires Gate Lane in 1977

3. Starr Gate and Squires Gate

The slipway to the beach at Squires Gate Lane in 1977 Photo: National World

The sandhills as they were in October 1966

4. Starr Gate and Squires Gate

The sandhills as they were in October 1966 Photo: National World

The Starr Gate Hotel

5. Starr Gate and Squires Gate

The Starr Gate Hotel Photo: Archive

Just a distant memory now the new depot is built - this was 2006

6. Starr Gate

Just a distant memory now the new depot is built - this was 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

Wind whipping up the sands at Starr Gate - a familiar sight

7. Starr Gate

Wind whipping up the sands at Starr Gate - a familiar sight Photo: Bill Johnson

Slightly away from Starr Gate but equally interesting is this photo of Squires Gate Lane East, before link roads were constructed

8. Starr Gate

Slightly away from Starr Gate but equally interesting is this photo of Squires Gate Lane East, before link roads were constructed Photo: National World

