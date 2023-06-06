When you ever mention Starr Gate, it’s the trams which spring to mind.
But aside from it being the south terminus for Blackpool’s famous trams, it’s also when the Illuminations start (or end depending on which direction you’re coming from) and where the Fylde’s sand dunes begin. These pictures roll back to the times to show how the area has developed through the years.
Disused land at Starr Gate which, in 1990, looked like it was going to be turned into Underwater World by a New Zealand company. It would have seen visitors transported through transparent tube tunnels travelling on slow moving conveyors Photo: National World
Tram at Starr Gate in 2002, before the new terminal was built Photo: Bill Johnson
The slipway to the beach at Squires Gate Lane in 1977 Photo: National World
The sandhills as they were in October 1966 Photo: National World
The Starr Gate Hotel Photo: Archive
Just a distant memory now the new depot is built - this was 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson
Wind whipping up the sands at Starr Gate - a familiar sight Photo: Bill Johnson
Slightly away from Starr Gate but equally interesting is this photo of Squires Gate Lane East, before link roads were constructed Photo: National World