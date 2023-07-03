25 Blackpool pubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Lifeboat Inn, The Hop Inn and Jenks Bar
We asked our readers which pubs in Blackpool they thought were the best to ever exist.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Some are a blast from the past whilst others are still very much a huge part of the Blackpool pub circuit. Here’s a selection of the pubs they suggested…
