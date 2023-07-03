News you can trust since 1873
25 Blackpool pubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Lifeboat Inn, The Hop Inn and Jenks Bar

We asked our readers which pubs in Blackpool they thought were the best to ever exist.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Some are a blast from the past whilst others are still very much a huge part of the Blackpool pub circuit. Here’s a selection of the pubs they suggested…

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

1. Best pub ever

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC Photo: Bill Johnson

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013

2. Best pubs ever

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013 Photo: staff

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite

3. Best pubs ever

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite Photo: national world

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there"

4. Best pubs ever

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there" Photo: Daniel Martino

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms

5. Best pubs ever

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms Photo: Bill Johnson

Richard Pegg: "They were all good from The Hop to the Bellvue, you can't say which was best" David Anthony Potts agreed: "The Hop Inn without a shadow of a doubt"

6. Best pubs ever

Richard Pegg: "They were all good from The Hop to the Bellvue, you can't say which was best" David Anthony Potts agreed: "The Hop Inn without a shadow of a doubt" Photo: library

Billy Monkhouse: "Loved the Jaggy Thistle ."

7. Best pub ever

Billy Monkhouse: "Loved the Jaggy Thistle ." Photo: Bill Johnson

Graeme Dixon: "The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Rd". Sadly this photo show it boarded up ready for demolition

8. Best pub ever

Graeme Dixon: "The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Rd". Sadly this photo show it boarded up ready for demolition Photo: Rob Lock

