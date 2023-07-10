News you can trust since 1873
19 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1971

George Best at 007 Club, the tragic consequences of a jewellers raid and It’s a Knockout.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

These are some of the pictures which made 1971 in Blackpool – the start of a new decade and one which saw rapid changes in Blackpool

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971

1. Blackpool, 1971

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971 Photo: submit

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971

2. Blackpool, 1971

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971 Photo: library

This was Blackpool Tower -Snaefell, IoM, race which was delayed due to fog shrouding the Isle of Man Thick fog shrouding the Isle of Man. Among the first due off were entrants in the helicopter class, but the fog at the IoM cut visibility down to below 100ft on the summit of Snaefell and wind speeds were 20 to 25 knots

3. Blackpool, 1971

This was Blackpool Tower -Snaefell, IoM, race which was delayed due to fog shrouding the Isle of Man Thick fog shrouding the Isle of Man. Among the first due off were entrants in the helicopter class, but the fog at the IoM cut visibility down to below 100ft on the summit of Snaefell and wind speeds were 20 to 25 knots Photo: National World

Nurse of the Year Awards at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

4. Blackpool, 1971

Nurse of the Year Awards at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Photo: National World

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths

5. Blackpool, 1971

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths Photo: National World

Top beauty star Wendy Ann George, elected "Miss Fleetwood". She is pictured holding her trophy, alongside runners-up Eileen Ashburn, from Fleetwood and Diane Thomas

6. Blackpool, 1971

Top beauty star Wendy Ann George, elected "Miss Fleetwood". She is pictured holding her trophy, alongside runners-up Eileen Ashburn, from Fleetwood and Diane Thomas Photo: National World

British Chess Feneration national championships congress was held at Palatine School

7. Blackpool, 1971

British Chess Feneration national championships congress was held at Palatine School Photo: National World

A grand day out to Blackpool for children of Goose Green Labour Club members in May 1971

8. Blackpool, 1971

A grand day out to Blackpool for children of Goose Green Labour Club members in May 1971 Photo: National World

