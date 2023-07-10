George Best at 007 Club, the tragic consequences of a jewellers raid and It’s a Knockout.
These are some of the pictures which made 1971 in Blackpool – the start of a new decade and one which saw rapid changes in Blackpool
Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971 Photo: submit
Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971 Photo: library
This was Blackpool Tower -Snaefell, IoM, race which was delayed due to fog shrouding the Isle of Man Thick fog shrouding the Isle of Man. Among the first due off were entrants in the helicopter class, but the fog at the IoM cut visibility down to below 100ft on the summit of Snaefell and wind speeds were 20 to 25 knots Photo: National World
Nurse of the Year Awards at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Photo: National World
Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths Photo: National World
Top beauty star Wendy Ann George, elected "Miss Fleetwood". She is pictured holding her trophy, alongside runners-up Eileen Ashburn, from Fleetwood and Diane Thomas Photo: National World
British Chess Feneration national championships congress was held at Palatine School Photo: National World
A grand day out to Blackpool for children of Goose Green Labour Club members in May 1971 Photo: National World