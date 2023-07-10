3 . Blackpool, 1971

This was Blackpool Tower -Snaefell, IoM, race which was delayed due to fog shrouding the Isle of Man Thick fog shrouding the Isle of Man. Among the first due off were entrants in the helicopter class, but the fog at the IoM cut visibility down to below 100ft on the summit of Snaefell and wind speeds were 20 to 25 knots Photo: National World