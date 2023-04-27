News you can trust since 1873
9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings, shops and people in the decade of the 50s

Full of nostalgic memories, these photos tap into the decade of the 50s

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

The black and white scenes epitomise what Blackpool was like showing landmarks, street scenes, events and people captured on film.

Talbot Road - south side between Abingdon Street and Topping Street. J.H. Berry & Son pork butcher and pie shop, Marlow's outfitters, Norwich Building Society, Charles Clayton and Co solicitors

1. Blackpool 1950s

Talbot Road - south side between Abingdon Street and Topping Street. J.H. Berry & Son pork butcher and pie shop, Marlow's outfitters, Norwich Building Society, Charles Clayton and Co solicitors Photo: submit

Standing on the seat to keep their feet dry while waiting for a tram in a flooded tram shelter in the 1950s

2. Blackpool 1950s

Standing on the seat to keep their feet dry while waiting for a tram in a flooded tram shelter in the 1950s Photo: National World

Oxford Cinema in Oxford Square

3. Blackpool 1950s

Oxford Cinema in Oxford Square Photo: Submit

The showpiece Art Deco information bureau on the Promenade opposite West Street has long since been replaced by a newer model nearer to the Tower

4. Blackpool 1950s

The showpiece Art Deco information bureau on the Promenade opposite West Street has long since been replaced by a newer model nearer to the Tower Photo: Archive

