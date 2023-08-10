A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.
From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.
Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: Submit
Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store Photo: Submit
Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982 Photo: National World
Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982 Photo: submit
The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982 Photo: staff
Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982 Photo: staff
Doctor Who tableaux in the process of being dismantled on the Promenade at Bispham in 1982 Photo: staff
Derby Baths back in the day Photo: Submit