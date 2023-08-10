News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested

25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1982

A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.

In case you missed them: 21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970

13 photos of Blackpool through the decades - its streets, shops and shaping the future

21 historic pictures of Blackpool in the 1800s as the resort was taking shape

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

1. Blackpool, 1982

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store

2. Blackpool, 1982

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982

3. Blackpool, 1982

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982

4. Blackpool, 1982

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982

5. Blackpool, 1982

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982

6. Blackpool, 1982

Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Doctor Who tableaux in the process of being dismantled on the Promenade at Bispham in 1982

7. Blackpool, 1982

Doctor Who tableaux in the process of being dismantled on the Promenade at Bispham in 1982 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Derby Baths back in the day

8. Blackpool, 1982

Derby Baths back in the day Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Illuminations