29 nostalgic scenes of Fleetwood Docks through the years
Fleetwood’s once thriving fishing port is a myriad of nostalgic memories.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
These photos are a collection of photographs right through the years, the docks, the fish auction halls, trawlers and the people who lived and breathed the fishing way of life. Through the heady days of rammed docks and fish landings to the devastating eras of Cod Wars which contributed to the eventual collapse of the industry, the photos are a snapshot of a thriving port.
