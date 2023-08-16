News you can trust since 1873
29 nostalgic scenes of Fleetwood Docks through the years

Fleetwood’s once thriving fishing port is a myriad of nostalgic memories.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

These photos are a collection of photographs right through the years, the docks, the fish auction halls, trawlers and the people who lived and breathed the fishing way of life. Through the heady days of rammed docks and fish landings to the devastating eras of Cod Wars which contributed to the eventual collapse of the industry, the photos are a snapshot of a thriving port.

Trawler 'Korona' at Fleetwood Docks in 1999

1. Fishing Nostalgia

Trawler 'Korona' at Fleetwood Docks in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

An atmospheric photograph taken on Fleetwood docks in 1982 when Wyre dock still had a thriving cargo trade

2. Fishing nostalgia

An atmospheric photograph taken on Fleetwood docks in 1982 when Wyre dock still had a thriving cargo trade Photo: submit

Fleetwood Fish Auctions in 2002

3. Fishing Nostalgia

Fleetwood Fish Auctions in 2002 Photo: Martin Bostock

Fleetwood Dock Police Office

4. Fishing Nostalgia

Fleetwood Dock Police Office Photo: Submit

Fylde Ice cold storage buildings next to the docks in 2001

5. Fishing Nostalgia

Fylde Ice cold storage buildings next to the docks in 2001 Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Retired trawler skipper Dick Farrer looks out across the docks in 2001

6. Fishing Nostalgia

Retired trawler skipper Dick Farrer looks out across the docks in 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle

Ships in Wyre Dock, 1980s

7. Fishing Nostalgia

Ships in Wyre Dock, 1980s Photo: Submit

Youngsters from Chaucer School, Fleetwood, on board the submarine HMS Onyx in Wyre Dock, 1969

8. Fishing Nostalgia

Youngsters from Chaucer School, Fleetwood, on board the submarine HMS Onyx in Wyre Dock, 1969 Photo: submit

