From babies born in a leap year to the Beatles playing at the ABC, art students, football teams and town centre views, these pictures rewind 59 years ago.
There are some great shots of the town's streets, construction works and schools.
Ladies flocked to hosiery and underclothing store Sweet & Clarke at the junction of Birley Street and Abingdon Street. This was 1964 Photo: submit
Fylde Coast leap year babies - Paul John Karpinski, Stewart Miller, Fiona Marie Eastwood, baby Burgess (to be named), Jane Lavern Cardwell and Sandra Dickinson all born at Glenroyd Maternity Home. Are you pictured? Photo: staff
View of Princess Street, South Shore showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios Photo: National World
Queenstown flats under construction in 1964 Photo: staff
Beatles at Blackpool Airport in 1964 Photo: National World
The Bishop of Blackburn, Dr C R Claxton, speaking at the Blackpool Royal Lifeboat Institution centenary service on Blackpool Promenade Photo: staff
Mr Hedley Wood, blacksmith at March Mill smithy, Thornton, 1964 Photo: staff
Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane Photo: Submit