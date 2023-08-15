News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

25 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1964

From babies born in a leap year to the Beatles playing at the ABC, art students, football teams and town centre views, these pictures rewind 59 years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

There are some great shots of the town's streets, construction works and schools.

In case you missed them: 21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1988

25 pictures of Blackpool Tower Circus through the decades

25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1982

Ladies flocked to hosiery and underclothing store Sweet & Clarke at the junction of Birley Street and Abingdon Street. This was 1964

1. Blackpool, 1964

Ladies flocked to hosiery and underclothing store Sweet & Clarke at the junction of Birley Street and Abingdon Street. This was 1964 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Fylde Coast leap year babies - Paul John Karpinski, Stewart Miller, Fiona Marie Eastwood, baby Burgess (to be named), Jane Lavern Cardwell and Sandra Dickinson all born at Glenroyd Maternity Home. Are you pictured?

2. Blackpool, 1964

Fylde Coast leap year babies - Paul John Karpinski, Stewart Miller, Fiona Marie Eastwood, baby Burgess (to be named), Jane Lavern Cardwell and Sandra Dickinson all born at Glenroyd Maternity Home. Are you pictured? Photo: staff

Photo Sales
View of Princess Street, South Shore showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios

3. Blackpool, 1964

View of Princess Street, South Shore showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Queenstown flats under construction in 1964

4. Blackpool, 1964

Queenstown flats under construction in 1964 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Beatles at Blackpool Airport in 1964

5. Blackpool, 1964

Beatles at Blackpool Airport in 1964 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Bishop of Blackburn, Dr C R Claxton, speaking at the Blackpool Royal Lifeboat Institution centenary service on Blackpool Promenade

6. Blackpool, 1964

The Bishop of Blackburn, Dr C R Claxton, speaking at the Blackpool Royal Lifeboat Institution centenary service on Blackpool Promenade Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Mr Hedley Wood, blacksmith at March Mill smithy, Thornton, 1964

7. Blackpool, 1964

Mr Hedley Wood, blacksmith at March Mill smithy, Thornton, 1964 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane

8. Blackpool, 1964

Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBeatles