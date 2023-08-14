This bunch of nostalgic photos remind us what Blackpool was like in 1988.
It was the year when they protested against closing Derby Baths, it was a rubbish August weatherwise (sounds familiar) and the Ramsden Arms landlord won Inkeeper of the Year. Lots more going on too as our pictures show.
The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache pictured in 1988 Photo: library
Continental Bedding on Church Street, Blackpool, opposite Park Road. Originally, Raikes Smithy stood on this site, then a pet shop selling dog, bird and poultry food as well as being a gun shop. Previously to this picture the building had been Mickey's which also sold bedding.The building burned down in 1988 Photo: staff
Roy Hattersley, deputy leader of the Labour Party and member of Parliament, walks through the town centre to attend the Labour Party conference on Monday, October 3, 1988 Photo: Bryn Colton
Art and design students from Blackpool and Fylde College in Paris, March 1988 Photo: submit
Albert Caffery, licensee of the Ramsden Arms Hotel, Talbot Road, was named nnkeeper of the Year for the North West. He is pictured with his wife Christine Photo: National World
Tony Cottee, Everton's £2m signing from West Ham in 1988, was realising an ambition when he collected a new TVR 400 SE from the Blackpool sports car manufacturer's factory. He is pictured receiving the keys to his car Photo: National World
Aces from Blackpools Commonwealth Karate Club gave the opposition the chop in a national competition in 1988 Photo: National World
Pupils from Langdale School joined the protest against the threatened closure of the Derby Baths outside Blackpool Town Hall in 1988 Photo: staff