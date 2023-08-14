News you can trust since 1873
21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1988

This bunch of nostalgic photos remind us what Blackpool was like in 1988.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

It was the year when they protested against closing Derby Baths, it was a rubbish August weatherwise (sounds familiar) and the Ramsden Arms landlord won Inkeeper of the Year. Lots more going on too as our pictures show.

The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache pictured in 1988

1. Blackpool, 1988

The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache pictured in 1988 Photo: library

Continental Bedding on Church Street, Blackpool, opposite Park Road. Originally, Raikes Smithy stood on this site, then a pet shop selling dog, bird and poultry food as well as being a gun shop. Previously to this picture the building had been Mickey's which also sold bedding.The building burned down in 1988

2. Blackpool, 1988

Continental Bedding on Church Street, Blackpool, opposite Park Road. Originally, Raikes Smithy stood on this site, then a pet shop selling dog, bird and poultry food as well as being a gun shop. Previously to this picture the building had been Mickey's which also sold bedding.The building burned down in 1988 Photo: staff

Roy Hattersley, deputy leader of the Labour Party and member of Parliament, walks through the town centre to attend the Labour Party conference on Monday, October 3, 1988

3. Blackpool, 1988

Roy Hattersley, deputy leader of the Labour Party and member of Parliament, walks through the town centre to attend the Labour Party conference on Monday, October 3, 1988 Photo: Bryn Colton

Art and design students from Blackpool and Fylde College in Paris, March 1988

4. Blackpool, 1988

Art and design students from Blackpool and Fylde College in Paris, March 1988 Photo: submit

Albert Caffery, licensee of the Ramsden Arms Hotel, Talbot Road, was named nnkeeper of the Year for the North West. He is pictured with his wife Christine

5. Blackpool, 1988

Albert Caffery, licensee of the Ramsden Arms Hotel, Talbot Road, was named nnkeeper of the Year for the North West. He is pictured with his wife Christine Photo: National World

Tony Cottee, Everton's £2m signing from West Ham in 1988, was realising an ambition when he collected a new TVR 400 SE from the Blackpool sports car manufacturer's factory. He is pictured receiving the keys to his car

6. Blackpool, 1988

Tony Cottee, Everton's £2m signing from West Ham in 1988, was realising an ambition when he collected a new TVR 400 SE from the Blackpool sports car manufacturer's factory. He is pictured receiving the keys to his car Photo: National World

Aces from Blackpools Commonwealth Karate Club gave the opposition the chop in a national competition in 1988

7. Blackpool, 1988

Aces from Blackpools Commonwealth Karate Club gave the opposition the chop in a national competition in 1988 Photo: National World

Pupils from Langdale School joined the protest against the threatened closure of the Derby Baths outside Blackpool Town Hall in 1988

8. Blackpool, 1988

Pupils from Langdale School joined the protest against the threatened closure of the Derby Baths outside Blackpool Town Hall in 1988 Photo: staff

