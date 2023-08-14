News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures of Blackpool Tower Circus through the decades

We are right in the middle of the summer season and Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus is in full swing.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

So we thought we’d delve into the archives to find the best pictures of our town’s historic circus which depict the ever evolving attraction through the years. The circus began life in 1894 and has long provided a stage for the best clowns in the business. In years gone by, it was Charlie Cairoli. These days it’s Mooky the Clown and his hilarious sidekick, Mr. Boo, who provide the laughs.

The lion tamer at work in 1975

1. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

The lion tamer at work in 1975 Photo: Submit

Blackpool Tower Circus big wheel act

2. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Blackpool Tower Circus big wheel act Photo: Submit

Captain Sidney Howes presents his African Lioness in 1965

3. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Captain Sidney Howes presents his African Lioness in 1965 Photo: submit

Blackpool Tower Circus - The Kalinin Troupe

4. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Blackpool Tower Circus - The Kalinin Troupe Photo: Submit

Billy the seal stole the applause with his ball-balancing dexterity, September 1945

5. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Billy the seal stole the applause with his ball-balancing dexterity, September 1945 Photo: Submit

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914

6. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914 Photo: submit

A knife thrower warms up with some whip work

7. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

A knife thrower warms up with some whip work Photo: Rob Lock

A pre-show cigar for ringmaster George Lockhart, in one of the dressing rooms at the Tower Circus in the 1930s

8. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

A pre-show cigar for ringmaster George Lockhart, in one of the dressing rooms at the Tower Circus in the 1930s Photo: Submit

