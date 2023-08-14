So we thought we’d delve into the archives to find the best pictures of our town’s historic circus which depict the ever evolving attraction through the years. The circus began life in 1894 and has long provided a stage for the best clowns in the business. In years gone by, it was Charlie Cairoli. These days it’s Mooky the Clown and his hilarious sidekick, Mr. Boo, who provide the laughs.