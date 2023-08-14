We are right in the middle of the summer season and Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus is in full swing.
So we thought we’d delve into the archives to find the best pictures of our town’s historic circus which depict the ever evolving attraction through the years. The circus began life in 1894 and has long provided a stage for the best clowns in the business. In years gone by, it was Charlie Cairoli. These days it’s Mooky the Clown and his hilarious sidekick, Mr. Boo, who provide the laughs.
1. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
The lion tamer at work in 1975 Photo: Submit
2. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
Blackpool Tower Circus big wheel act Photo: Submit
3. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
Captain Sidney Howes presents his African Lioness in 1965 Photo: submit
4. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
Blackpool Tower Circus - The Kalinin Troupe Photo: Submit
5. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
Billy the seal stole the applause with his ball-balancing dexterity, September 1945 Photo: Submit
6. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914 Photo: submit
7. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
A knife thrower warms up with some whip work Photo: Rob Lock
8. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories
A pre-show cigar for ringmaster George Lockhart, in one of the dressing rooms at the Tower Circus in the 1930s Photo: Submit