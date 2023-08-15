25 retro pictures of Blackpool's iconic Norbreck Castle Hotel including Copper Face Jacks
The Norbreck Castle remains one of Blackpool’s most well-known landmarks and is an iconic part of the resort’s tourism.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST
It’s also one of Blackpool’s oldest buildings built as a grand manor house in 1869 by a Mr JH Horrocks who used it for lavish parties to entertain friends and colleagues. It eventually became a place for paying guests and in later years, a hotel. These pictures rewind the decades, particularly the 90s and 00s – remember Copper Face Jacks?
