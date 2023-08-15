News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

25 retro pictures of Blackpool's iconic Norbreck Castle Hotel including Copper Face Jacks

The Norbreck Castle remains one of Blackpool’s most well-known landmarks and is an iconic part of the resort’s tourism.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST

It’s also one of Blackpool’s oldest buildings built as a grand manor house in 1869 by a Mr JH Horrocks who used it for lavish parties to entertain friends and colleagues. It eventually became a place for paying guests and in later years, a hotel. These pictures rewind the decades, particularly the 90s and 00s – remember Copper Face Jacks?

In case you missed them: 25 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1964

21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1988

25 pictures of Blackpool Tower Circus through the decades

Norbreck Castle Hotel as it was in 1996

1. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Norbreck Castle Hotel as it was in 1996 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Heventeen, a teenage disco, queues outside in 2003

2. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Heventeen, a teenage disco, queues outside in 2003 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Refurbishments which took place in 2004 show one of the standard rooms

3. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Refurbishments which took place in 2004 show one of the standard rooms Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Reception area of the Principal Health and Fitness Centre in 2002

4. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Reception area of the Principal Health and Fitness Centre in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Queen of the Castle, 84 year-old Joan Short, who was retiring from the Norbreck Castle Hotel after 42 years

5. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Queen of the Castle, 84 year-old Joan Short, who was retiring from the Norbreck Castle Hotel after 42 years Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Professional boxing at Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel. Jane Couch celebrates with her 'hero' Brian London

6. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

Professional boxing at Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel. Jane Couch celebrates with her 'hero' Brian London Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The pool area in 2002

7. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

The pool area in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The exercise machines in the gym, 2002

8. Norbreck Castle Nostalgia

The exercise machines in the gym, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool