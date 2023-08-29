The year of 1983 will be mostly remembered for a tragic incident which took place in January.
Three police officers drowned whilst trying to rescue, in vain, a member of the public who had gone into heavy seas to rescue his dog. Other notable events include the demolition of South Shore baths and the opening of Professor Peabody's Play Centre.
North Shore lift and boating pool in a sorry state Photo: Submit
Blackpool Lights switch on - 1983 - Coronation Street cast, Ivy Tilsley (Lynne Perry), Albert Tatlock (Jack Howarth) and Ken Barlow ( Bill Roache) Photo: National World
Maragret Thatcher with the school band when she visited Arnold School, in February 1983 Photo: submit
It was the end of an era at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel as the once-grand entrance made a less dignified exit. After 80 years of looking down on the famous, ranging from royalty to politicians, the North Promenade canopy was demolished in April 1983 to be replaced by a more modern structure Photo: library
BMX was all the rage. Two lads show their tricks in Marton Photo: library
Blackpool RNLI in 1983 Photo: submit
Damage to a snack bar after floods in Blackpool Photo: National World
Blackpool's summer show impressario Alan Marsden bucked the trend to proved that there was no need for the end of the pier shows Photo: National World