23 pictures of iconic Blackpool nightclub Heaven and Hell in the early days

Heaven and Hell was one of Blackpool’s most iconic nightclubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

It opened in a frenzy of publicity resulting in people queuing round the block to get in. It was a massive success from day one and a generation of nightclubbers kept the music and drinks flowing for decade. These pictures go back to the early days when the club first opened in the late 1990s.

Heaven and Hell, 2003

1. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell, 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson

Heaven and Hell DJ Pat Holden when the club was giving away 2 holidays to Ibiza with The Gazette

2. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell DJ Pat Holden when the club was giving away 2 holidays to Ibiza with The Gazette Photo: Dawn Castle

The new DJ at Heaven and Hell in 2002 was Paul Ennis

3. Heaven and Hell - the early days

The new DJ at Heaven and Hell in 2002 was Paul Ennis Photo: Rob Lock

DJ Steve Maher

4. Heaven and Hell - the early days

DJ Steve Maher Photo: Dave Nelson

Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool had a 6am licence for Easter Sunday, during which they fundraised for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who were both running the London Marathon for the charity, prepare for the late night

5. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool had a 6am licence for Easter Sunday, during which they fundraised for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who were both running the London Marathon for the charity, prepare for the late night Photo: Rob Lock

Clubbers on the dance floor

6. Heaven and Hell - the early years

Clubbers on the dance floor Photo: Dave Nelson

General manager Dominic Herdman and friends - Heaven and Hell VIP Night

7. Heaven and Hell - the early days

General manager Dominic Herdman and friends - Heaven and Hell VIP Night Photo: Submit

Chris Bovaire and Norrie Ashcroft - Heaven and Hell VIP Night

8. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Chris Bovaire and Norrie Ashcroft - Heaven and Hell VIP Night Photo: Submit

