25 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1968
The year was 1968 and Blackpool was at its peak as a vibrant destination for holidaymakers.
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
The prom was lined with bustling arcades and entertainment venues, it was a place of fun with the timeless allure of the British seaside. It was the year Sir Matt Busby switched on the lights, Tom Jones came to perform and the town centre was beginning to change. These are the pictures which defined a year in our town.
