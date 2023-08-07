News you can trust since 1873
17 retro pictures of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station

It certainly served its purpose for the best part of eight decades but there was no getting away from it – the bus station was a cold and drafty place to stand waiting for a bus.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST

It was built in 1939, innovative for its day with a multi-purpose use as a car park. Trawling through these pictures, it’s evident right back to the early days that it was dark, dismal and criticised. On the back of one photo, the opening paragraph says: ‘The worst possible advert for a seaside resort – that’s the unanimous verdict on Blackpool’s seedy Talbot Road bus station.’ But saying that, we all have memories of the station, aside from the smell of diesel. Many of us couldn’t have done without it for shopping trips, catching the late bus home after a night out and the daily commute to work. All changed now, of course, but it will remain one of Blackpool’s iconic buildings.

A great scene from July 1970

1. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

A great scene from July 1970 Photo: National World

A bus station sign which did little to keep down engine fumes, 1982

2. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

A bus station sign which did little to keep down engine fumes, 1982 Photo: National World

The caption on the back of this picture from June 1986 says 'Dark and dismal - boarding at Talbot Road bus station'

3. Talbot Road Bus Station - as it used to be

The caption on the back of this picture from June 1986 says 'Dark and dismal - boarding at Talbot Road bus station' Photo: National World

The caption on this 1932 picture says: "The Blackpool motor-coach (yes, motor-coach) station in Talbot Road was working at top pressure during the weekend where there was one of the greatest change-overs of the season, the Bank Holiday week crowd going out and the Preston week crowd coming in. Express motor-coaches were running to and from nearly all parts of the country

4. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

The caption on this 1932 picture says: "The Blackpool motor-coach (yes, motor-coach) station in Talbot Road was working at top pressure during the weekend where there was one of the greatest change-overs of the season, the Bank Holiday week crowd going out and the Preston week crowd coming in. Express motor-coaches were running to and from nearly all parts of the country Photo: National World

This was in 1987 and there were ideas in the pipeline to build a new bus station. It had been given a facelift but had 'failed to overcome its basic shortcomings'

5. Talbot Road Bus Station - as it used to be

This was in 1987 and there were ideas in the pipeline to build a new bus station. It had been given a facelift but had 'failed to overcome its basic shortcomings' Photo: National World

Wide open entrances and exits made for a cold, drafty bus station. This was in 1982

6. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

Wide open entrances and exits made for a cold, drafty bus station. This was in 1982 Photo: National World

As it was in March 1988

7. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

As it was in March 1988 Photo: National World

David Medlar and Jackie Carpenter in front of the innovative and high-tech 'Passenger Information Services System' that was due to be installed at the bus station in 1986

8. Talbot Road Bus Station - how it used to be

David Medlar and Jackie Carpenter in front of the innovative and high-tech 'Passenger Information Services System' that was due to be installed at the bus station in 1986 Photo: National World

