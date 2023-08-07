It was built in 1939, innovative for its day with a multi-purpose use as a car park. Trawling through these pictures, it’s evident right back to the early days that it was dark, dismal and criticised. On the back of one photo, the opening paragraph says: ‘The worst possible advert for a seaside resort – that’s the unanimous verdict on Blackpool’s seedy Talbot Road bus station.’ But saying that, we all have memories of the station, aside from the smell of diesel. Many of us couldn’t have done without it for shopping trips, catching the late bus home after a night out and the daily commute to work. All changed now, of course, but it will remain one of Blackpool’s iconic buildings.