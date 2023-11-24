News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

29 adorable pictures of Blackpool babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2005 and 2014

These pictures span almost a decade and feature newborns pictured at Blackpool Victoria Hospital during their first few days of life.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT

They are pictured with their parents and also some of the hospital staff. We haven’t included dates of birth for safety reasons.

In case you missed them: 33 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1940

37 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Collegiate High School down the decades including Blackpool Grammar

19 dramatic scenes of IRA bombings in Blackpool when firebombs struck the town centre in 1939 and 1991

Damian Green with Freya and Temperance Green

1. Baby Memories

Damian Green with Freya and Temperance Green Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Cheryl Edwards with baby Shellyn

2. Baby Memories

Cheryl Edwards with baby Shellyn Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Abby and Paul Smart, of Mossom Lane Norbreck, with baby Lauren, one of the Gazette's Blackpool Life campaign babies

3. Baby Memories

Abby and Paul Smart, of Mossom Lane Norbreck, with baby Lauren, one of the Gazette's Blackpool Life campaign babies Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Baby-Joshua Evans, brother Nathanieland parents Tony and Lynne. Joshua was to the baby face of the Blackpool Life Campaign launch

4. Baby Memories

Baby-Joshua Evans, brother Nathanieland parents Tony and Lynne. Joshua was to the baby face of the Blackpool Life Campaign launch Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
New Dad Dr Peter Smith with baby Will. He was supporting a call for longer paternity leave

5. Baby Memories

New Dad Dr Peter Smith with baby Will. He was supporting a call for longer paternity leave Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Lyn Evans and baby Joshua

6. Baby Memories

Lyn Evans and baby Joshua Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolIRA