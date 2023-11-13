News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

37 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Collegiate High School down the decades including Blackpool Grammar

A snapsot of life at Collegiate High School will bring back so many memories for past pupils.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:21 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT

They are through the decades and there are a couple thrown in from Blackpool Grammar School which operated from the site in the early 1960s. From dance and drama to sports and learning in the classrooms, the pictures remember one of Blackpool's largest high schools.

In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool in 1960 including pubs, old shops and cinemas

41 evocative Blackpool pictures from the 1970s and 1980s including street scenes, football trouble and nightclubs

21 scenes which capture all the memories of school dinners in Blackpool during the 80s, 90s and 00s

The four members of the Collegiate High School team which won the Blackpool Maths Challenge Shield. Pictured (from left), Lee Robinson, David Downes, Daniel Brady and Simon Gupta. Also pictured are headteacher Keith Clark and maths teacher Sheila Beniston

1. Collegiate High School Memories

The four members of the Collegiate High School team which won the Blackpool Maths Challenge Shield. Pictured (from left), Lee Robinson, David Downes, Daniel Brady and Simon Gupta. Also pictured are headteacher Keith Clark and maths teacher Sheila Beniston Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Collegiate High School, 2012. Samantha Preddy, Mathew Kay and Chelsey Baldwin

2. Collegiate High School Memories

Collegiate High School, 2012. Samantha Preddy, Mathew Kay and Chelsey Baldwin Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. Fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations

3. Collegiate High School Memories

Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. Fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Pupils at Collegiate High School celebrate a good positioning in the government's education league tables. L-R are Headteacher Gill Fennel, Paul Bostock (15), Sonny Miles-Currey (15) and Keri Westhead (16)

4. Collegiate High School Memories

Pupils at Collegiate High School celebrate a good positioning in the government's education league tables. L-R are Headteacher Gill Fennel, Paul Bostock (15), Sonny Miles-Currey (15) and Keri Westhead (16) Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Collegiate High School, Blackpool. Jessica Milnes wearing the new summer uniform and David Green in the old uniform, 2007

5. Collegiate High School Memories

Collegiate High School, Blackpool. Jessica Milnes wearing the new summer uniform and David Green in the old uniform, 2007 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Year 9 Pupils at Collegiate High School give the thumbs down to SAT Exams

6. Collegiate High School Memories

Year 9 Pupils at Collegiate High School give the thumbs down to SAT Exams Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool