A snapsot of life at Collegiate High School will bring back so many memories for past pupils.
They are through the decades and there are a couple thrown in from Blackpool Grammar School which operated from the site in the early 1960s. From dance and drama to sports and learning in the classrooms, the pictures remember one of Blackpool's largest high schools.
1. Collegiate High School Memories
The four members of the Collegiate High School team which won the Blackpool Maths Challenge Shield. Pictured (from left), Lee Robinson, David Downes, Daniel Brady and Simon Gupta. Also pictured are headteacher Keith Clark and maths teacher Sheila Beniston Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Collegiate High School Memories
Collegiate High School, 2012. Samantha Preddy, Mathew Kay and Chelsey Baldwin Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Collegiate High School Memories
Blackpool Collegiate High School May 1975. Fifth form pupils rebel over being told they must attend school between O' level examinations Photo: Submit
4. Collegiate High School Memories
Pupils at Collegiate High School celebrate a good positioning in the government's education league tables. L-R are Headteacher Gill Fennel, Paul Bostock (15), Sonny Miles-Currey (15) and Keri Westhead (16) Photo: Mark Pearson
5. Collegiate High School Memories
Collegiate High School, Blackpool. Jessica Milnes wearing the new summer uniform and David Green in the old uniform, 2007 Photo: Bill Johnson
6. Collegiate High School Memories
Year 9 Pupils at Collegiate High School give the thumbs down to SAT Exams Photo: Submit