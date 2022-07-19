This was St Aidan's High School, late 1970's early 1980s. On the menu was luncheon meat fritter for 16p (yes 16p!) meat and potato pie for 18p. Ploughman's cheese was the most expensive on the menu at 30p with salmon at 24p
This was St Aidan's High School, late 1970's early 1980s. On the menu was luncheon meat fritter for 16p (yes 16p!) meat and potato pie for 18p. Ploughman's cheese was the most expensive on the menu at 30p with salmon at 24p

21 scenes which capture all the memories of school dinners in Blackpool during the 80s, 90s and 00s

When we asked you to share your memories of your favourite school dinners – you came up with some absolute classics.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:02 pm

Manchester tart and thick custard, old school cake, square meat and potato pie, tapioca pudding, sprinkle cake, jam roly poly… they certainly had us reminiscing! Ann Burnell posted: “Best school dinner. Square of minced meat pie. Mash roasts cabbage carrots/swede. Followed by the ultimate - chocolate sponge and chocolate custard. yum. Yum.” And David Jupp remembered tapioca pudding. He said: “AKA frog spawn!” Think we can all relate to that.

We’ve dug into the archives to find some of the best photos which depict school dinner times – the menus, the food, the metal water jugs and the dinner ladies on hand to make sure we cleared our plates. The photos go right back to the 1980’s through to the 00s and are all from Blackpool and Fylde schools.

In case you missed them: Picture memories reveal a snapshot of life at Blackpool's Montgomery High School in the 80s and 90s

14 evocative images of Blackpool's lost footbridge - before it became a concrete eyesore

Eerie emptiness captured in rare photos of Blackpool Derby Baths after it was closed and left abandoned

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. School dinners

Waterloo School catering unit manager Eileen Crossan with pupils David Iles and Micha McGawley in 2005

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. School dinners

Lads at Blackpool Grammar School 1968

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

3. School dinners

Larkholme High School in 1977- ham and egg roll with salad and salad cream and a bread roll or braised steak and onions with roasts and cabbage. Sweets were chocolate sponge and mint custard or donuts with jam and... coffee

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. School dinners

Chicken supreme, roast potatoes and peas?

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 6