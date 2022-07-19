Manchester tart and thick custard, old school cake, square meat and potato pie, tapioca pudding, sprinkle cake, jam roly poly… they certainly had us reminiscing! Ann Burnell posted: “Best school dinner. Square of minced meat pie. Mash roasts cabbage carrots/swede. Followed by the ultimate - chocolate sponge and chocolate custard. yum. Yum.” And David Jupp remembered tapioca pudding. He said: “AKA frog spawn!” Think we can all relate to that.

We’ve dug into the archives to find some of the best photos which depict school dinner times – the menus, the food, the metal water jugs and the dinner ladies on hand to make sure we cleared our plates. The photos go right back to the 1980’s through to the 00s and are all from Blackpool and Fylde schools.