14 fascinating Blackpool street scenes in black and white which define the1980s

These photos depict Blackpool as it looked around 40 years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jan 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT

So much has changed, yet for a generation the images of the streets, shops and seafront, all from the decade of the 80s, are still so familiar as they reminisce over times gone by.

Dolcis shoes and British Home Stores here on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street in January 1982

Dolcis shoes and British Home Stores here on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street in January 1982

August 1980. Blackpool motorists faced rush hour hold ups when the main entrance to the car park in Adelaide Street closed because of road works. The cars themselves are also blast from the past.

August 1980. Blackpool motorists faced rush hour hold ups when the main entrance to the car park in Adelaide Street closed because of road works. The cars themselves are also blast from the past.

The famous Abingdon Barbecue, as well as Extacy clothing store and Barnardos, late 1980s

The famous Abingdon Barbecue, as well as Extacy clothing store and Barnardos, late 1980s

This is looking down Victoria Street as M&S was being built to the right. Signs for Wimpy too

This is looking down Victoria Street as M&S was being built to the right. Signs for Wimpy too

This was the corner of Sefton Street and Coronation Street as Blackpool's skyline changed. The shop was Jon Anthony Footwear

This was the corner of Sefton Street and Coronation Street as Blackpool's skyline changed. The shop was Jon Anthony Footwear

A busy scene in Victoria Street, May 1983

A busy scene in Victoria Street, May 1983

