27 unique scenes take you down Church Street in the heart of Blackpool town centre through the decades
Church Street is the main high street in Blackpool.
2 hours ago
It runs from the promenade and cuts right through to Whitegate Drive. In the very early days (we’re talking 1700s!) it was called Lane Ends and even then, it was the main route for visitors to Blackpool and naturally became the centre of town as it expanded outwards from the seafront. These photos take in the 1990s back through the decades and show all the well known memorable shops, cafes, bars and cinemas – as well as its pedestrianisation 30 odd years ago.
