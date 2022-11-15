News you can trust since 1873
Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s. The houses was demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court
Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s. The houses was demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court

Lost Blackpool: 20 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

What’s striking when trawling through The Gazette archives is how many buildings, streets and places have either been completely transformed or disappeared from the landscape altogether.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

These unearthed scenes show some of the places in Blackpool which were once popular landmarks or familiar places – the kind you think would be around forever. They will remind you of the long forgotten landscape.

1. Lost Blackpool

The gasometers on Blundell Street, which were demolished to make way for a housing development

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Lost Blackpool

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s. It is still there but is definitely a lost car park for the public to use

Photo: Submit

3. Lost Blackpool

Blackpool Indoor Bowls Centre was demolished to make way for the Talbot Gateway

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Lost Blackpool

North Pier Jetty - During stormy weather in 1956 the anglers were still fishing from the end of the pier but the jetty was clearly out of bounds

Photo: staff

