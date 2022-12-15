One, it’s a holiday resort for millions of tourists who enjoy everything our town has to offer. And two, for us locals, it's our home - the place where we live, work and go to school. We see our town differently to how the tourists perceive it. We know it’s amazing and we are lucky to not have to travel miles to soak up everything it has to offer. There are elements of Blackpool which the people who live here will only appreciate and through a nostalgic guide of pictures, we explore them…