There are two distinct elements to our fabulous town.
One, it’s a holiday resort for millions of tourists who enjoy everything our town has to offer. And two, for us locals, it's our home - the place where we live, work and go to school. We see our town differently to how the tourists perceive it. We know it’s amazing and we are lucky to not have to travel miles to soak up everything it has to offer. There are elements of Blackpool which the people who live here will only appreciate and through a nostalgic guide of pictures, we explore them…
1. Things you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool
This guy... Perched at the foot of Blackpool Tower, King Kong was an 84ft inflatable gorilla who was in place in August 1984 as part of the Tower's 90s anniversary. This photo shows him having a cuppa courtesy of an illumination display. For tourists, they looked up in awe. For us locals, it was a shock to see at first but everyone loved it and he became a favourite during the summer season
Photo: Submit
2. Things you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool...
This. Whilst we adore our Illuminations, getting caught up in lights traffic on the way home from work has to be avoided. Great at weekends with the kids though...
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Things you'll only know if you're from Blackpool
Not a sight you see anymore - anglers on the North Pier jetty
Photo: submit
4. Things you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool
Burgerdome in Talbot Road was where everyone piled in for a late night takeaway. A night on the town wasn't complete without a kebab or a burger after spilling out from the clubs
Photo: Bill Johnson