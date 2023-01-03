News you can trust since 1873
23 retro pictures which go behind-the-scenes at Blackpool Airport in the lost days when we could fly out for a holiday

These brilliant pictures bring together memories of Blackpool Airport, spanning several decades from the 50s to the 00s.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 5:06pm

The departure lounge, restaurant and bar, check-in desk and some rare scenes of the air traffic control tower (who hasn’t wanted to have a look inside there!) are all featured as well as pictures from the Tarmac of the runway. Blackpool Airport is still a vital business facility but the days when we could just jet off to Spain or Tenerife... they are missed.

1. Blackpool Airport Memories

Air traffic control at Blackpool Airport in 2003

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Blackpool Airport Memories

Blackpool Airport braced itself for the busiest day in the year in 2001 as three flights took over a thousand holidaymakers to Spain and the Canary Islands

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Blackpool Airport Memories

Blackpool Airport check in desk, 2001

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Blackpool Airport Memories

BIA Air hostesses at Blackpool Airport in 1971

Photo: submit

