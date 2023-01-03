23 retro pictures which go behind-the-scenes at Blackpool Airport in the lost days when we could fly out for a holiday
These brilliant pictures bring together memories of Blackpool Airport, spanning several decades from the 50s to the 00s.
By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 5:06pm
The departure lounge, restaurant and bar, check-in desk and some rare scenes of the air traffic control tower (who hasn’t wanted to have a look inside there!) are all featured as well as pictures from the Tarmac of the runway. Blackpool Airport is still a vital business facility but the days when we could just jet off to Spain or Tenerife... they are missed.
