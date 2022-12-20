16 rare scenes which capture lost moments in time along Blackpool's famous Golden Mile
These great photos show Blackpool promenade through the decades of the 60s, 70s and 80s.
By Claire Lark
It was a time of change. Central Railway Station was gone, the Palatine Buildings were being redeveloped and new arcades and amusement centres were springing up everywhere. Most of these photos haven’t seen the light of day since they first appeared in The Gazette years ago. They capture moments and remember part of our resort’s journey.
