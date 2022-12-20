News you can trust since 1873
16 rare scenes which capture lost moments in time along Blackpool's famous Golden Mile

These great photos show Blackpool promenade through the decades of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

It was a time of change. Central Railway Station was gone, the Palatine Buildings were being redeveloped and new arcades and amusement centres were springing up everywhere. Most of these photos haven’t seen the light of day since they first appeared in The Gazette years ago. They capture moments and remember part of our resort’s journey.

1. Blackpool scenes

The caption on the back of this picture from 1968 says - 'A view of the Golden Mile which shows the gold to be rather tarnished. But it is a small price to pay for the finished product which will give this world-renowned feature a new lustre and new force in attracting visitors.' It was the Golden Mile arcade going up

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool scenes

This was January 1986 and draws attention to the 'last surviving section of the original Golden Mile'. This particular building was once boarding houses and was being remodelled by First Leisure Corporation

Photo: National World

3. Blackpool scenes

February 1969. This photo shows Blackpool Central Beach new development - the Golden Mile Arcade

Photo: National World

4. Blackpool scenes

This photo was taken in March 1985 and shows where the old Lucky Star arcade was before a huge blaze destroyed it

Photo: National World

