16 scenes from chemical giant ICI in Thornton including the industrial plants and the local workers from Blackpool and Fleetwood
The towering structures of ICI once dominated the skyline on the banks of the River Wyre.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:12 BST
Its long pipes, interlocking and twisting high up could be seen for miles with a power station, chimneys and huge buildings which formed several plants, each making its own products. Much of it has gone now, decommissioned and pulled down but the sizeable industrial area was work to many local people.
