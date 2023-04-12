News you can trust since 1873
16 scenes from chemical giant ICI in Thornton including the industrial plants and the local workers from Blackpool and Fleetwood

The towering structures of ICI once dominated the skyline on the banks of the River Wyre.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:12 BST

Its long pipes, interlocking and twisting high up could be seen for miles with a power station, chimneys and huge buildings which formed several plants, each making its own products. Much of it has gone now, decommissioned and pulled down but the sizeable industrial area was work to many local people.

This scene shows the ICI gatehouse

1. ICI Memories

This scene shows the ICI gatehouse Photo: National World

The exterior of the Victrex Plant in 1983

2. ICI Memories

The exterior of the Victrex Plant in 1983 Photo: National World

Shift tester Paul Glennie at work in the laboratory at ICI in 1982

3. ICI Memories

Shift tester Paul Glennie at work in the laboratory at ICI in 1982 Photo: National World

Fitter Peter McConville was one of a team working on a boiler feed pump in 1992

4. ICI Memories

Fitter Peter McConville was one of a team working on a boiler feed pump in 1992 Photo: National World

