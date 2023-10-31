The oldest establishment which is still housed in the original building is The Saddle on Whitegate Drive which dates back to 1770. However there has been a building on the site of the Gynn since before that date. They all have colourful backgrounds, including the Mitre which is one of Blackpool’s oldest and smallest pubs on the circuit. The Raikes is another incredibly old place. These pubs have been gathering places for locals and tourists alike providing a taste of Blackpool’s heritage along with traditional ales making them integral to the town’s culture. Is your local among them?