The 15 oldest Blackpool pubs some from the 18th century which still serve the pints from the Saddle to the Mitre

Blackpool has a rich history of traditional pubs and these pictures reveal which ones are among the oldest in town – and still serving the pints.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT

The oldest establishment which is still housed in the original building is The Saddle on Whitegate Drive which dates back to 1770. However there has been a building on the site of the Gynn since before that date. They all have colourful backgrounds, including the Mitre which is one of Blackpool’s oldest and smallest pubs on the circuit. The Raikes is another incredibly old place. These pubs have been gathering places for locals and tourists alike providing a taste of Blackpool’s heritage along with traditional ales making them integral to the town’s culture. Is your local among them?

The Washington, the No3 and an old shot of the Gynn Inn are among Blackpool's oldest pubs

1. Blackpool's oldest pubs

The Washington, the No3 and an old shot of the Gynn Inn are among Blackpool's oldest pubs Photo: National World

The Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest pub

2. Blackpool's oldest pubs

The Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest pub Photo: Bill Johnson

The Mitre in West Street is not only one of the oldest, dating back to 1898, it is also one of the smallest

3. Blackpool's oldest pubs

The Mitre in West Street is not only one of the oldest, dating back to 1898, it is also one of the smallest Photo: Dawn Castle

The Ramsden Arms is probablt the 'youngest' out of this bunch, but it still dates bacj to 1939

4. Blackpool's oldest pubs

The Ramsden Arms is probablt the 'youngest' out of this bunch, but it still dates bacj to 1939 Photo: Google

It is thought the Sun Inn in Bolton Street dates back to the turn of the 19th Century

5. Blackpool's oldest pubs

It is thought the Sun Inn in Bolton Street dates back to the turn of the 19th Century Photo: Bill Johnson

The Gynn Inn in1921

6. Blackpool's oldest pubs

The Gynn Inn in1921 Photo: staff

