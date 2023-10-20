News you can trust since 1873
31 retro pictures of girls' nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

These photos rewind back to the decades of the 1990s and 2000s capturing girls out with their pals in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Dec 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 08:17 BST

Once it’s arranged, a girls night out is a greatly looked forward to event. And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Are you pictured?

Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005

1. Girls Night Out

Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005 Photo: Submit

Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell

2. Girls Night Out

Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk

3. Girls Night Out

Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary

4. Girls Night Out

Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary Photo: Dave Nelson

Out out at Heaven and Hell

5. Girls Night Out

Out out at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Katie Marsden, Charlotte Thorpe, Heidi Van Cliff and Hayley Marriott at The Cube

6. Girls Night Out

Katie Marsden, Charlotte Thorpe, Heidi Van Cliff and Hayley Marriott at The Cube Photo: Bill Johnson

