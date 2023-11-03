News you can trust since 1873
27 nostalgic photos of Blackpool in the 1960s and 1970s including old shops and pubs

These retro photos hark back 60 years and snapshot life in Blackpool during two great eras.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT

Packed beaches, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, local bands, gigs and news events which shaped the years are remembered through these fascinating pictures.

The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971

1. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971 Photo: staff

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971

2. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971 Photo: library

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971

3. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971 Photo: submit

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths

4. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths Photo: National World

Anyone recognise these chaps taking a run in Blackpool?

5. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Anyone recognise these chaps taking a run in Blackpool? Photo: National World

Pontins 1970s

6. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Pontins 1970s Photo: staff

