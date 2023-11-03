27 nostalgic photos of Blackpool in the 1960s and 1970s including old shops and pubs
These retro photos hark back 60 years and snapshot life in Blackpool during two great eras.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Packed beaches, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, local bands, gigs and news events which shaped the years are remembered through these fascinating pictures.
In case you missed them: 21 nostalgic pictures of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool from the early days to 1970s pedestrianisation
1 / 5