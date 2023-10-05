These photos of pure nostalgia go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and were all captured using Glass Plates Photography.
Some haven’t seen the light of day for years and have been stored in The Gazette archives until now. They are precious reminder of our town's history.
Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s Photo: Staff
A nightshot of Blackpool Promenade in 1963 by The Gazette's Peter Owen Photo: National World
Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961 Photo: staff
Wisemans, it had the highest TV aerial in the town Photo: staff
1929 Commandant Bultinck wrecked on beach at Rossall Photo: National World
Waterloo Road, South Shore, pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season Photo: staff