27 fascinating Blackpool pictures from The Beatles to the Golden Mile captured by Glass Plates Photography

These photos of pure nostalgia go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and were all captured using Glass Plates Photography.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST

Some haven’t seen the light of day for years and have been stored in The Gazette archives until now. They are precious reminder of our town's history.

Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s

1. Lost Archives

Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s Photo: Staff

A nightshot of Blackpool Promenade in 1963 by The Gazette's Peter Owen

2. Lost Archives

A nightshot of Blackpool Promenade in 1963 by The Gazette's Peter Owen Photo: National World

Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961

3. Lost Archives

Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961 Photo: staff

Wisemans, it had the highest TV aerial in the town

4. Lost Archives

Wisemans, it had the highest TV aerial in the town Photo: staff

1929 Commandant Bultinck wrecked on beach at Rossall

5. Lost Archives

1929 Commandant Bultinck wrecked on beach at Rossall Photo: National World

Waterloo Road, South Shore, pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season

6. Lost Archives

Waterloo Road, South Shore, pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season Photo: staff

