27 historical Blackpool pictures taken at the turn of the 20th Century from 1900-1905

These fascinating pictures show how Blackpool was shaping up at the start of the 20th Century
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:24 GMT

It was long before the resort’s golden years but all the hallmarks were there for the great British seaside Blackpool would become. The piers, tower, Big Wheel, Pleasure Beach, stretches of sand – even a train along the Golden Mile, except it transported sand, not people. They are a fascinating look at early Blackpool.

A scene on Talbot Road in 1903 Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Booths Store and Cafe, in Albert Terrace, 1905 Photo: submit

Boat trips were kept busy as youngsters paddled in the waves in this 1905 view. the Palatine Buildings and Big Wheel are pictured in the background Photo: Submit

Blackpool Town Hall, with its splendid spire, was indeed an imposing building back in 1905, long before the days of mini roundabouts, traffic islands and speed humps Photo: National World

Celebration tram at Blackpool in 1905 Photo: submit

Blackpool Promenade extension, 1905. Courtesy of British Film Institute www.player.bfi.rog.uk/britain-on-film Photo: submit

