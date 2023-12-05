27 historical Blackpool pictures taken at the turn of the 20th Century from 1900-1905
These fascinating pictures show how Blackpool was shaping up at the start of the 20th Century
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:24 GMT
It was long before the resort’s golden years but all the hallmarks were there for the great British seaside Blackpool would become. The piers, tower, Big Wheel, Pleasure Beach, stretches of sand – even a train along the Golden Mile, except it transported sand, not people. They are a fascinating look at early Blackpool.
In case you missed them: 19 sombre pictures of Freckleton Air Disaster and the aftermath of the tragic Fylde incident nearly 80 years ago
1 / 5