Four, five, and six-year-olds at the Holy Trinity Church of England School had finished their morning prayers, and teacher Jennie Hall was just about to read her children a story when the tragedy struck.

The air filled with the roar of a fighter jet engine. Flying overhead through the storm to the aerodrome in neighbouring Warton, American first lieutenant John Bloemendal had lost control of his B-24 heavy bomber plane. He plummeted to the peaceful village below. He crashed into the Sad Sack Snack Bar, killing six American servicemen, an RAF airman and seven staff, before crossing Lytham road and bursting into flames in the school’s infant wing. Thirty four children and Jennie Hall, were killed instantly. It’s nearly 80 years since it happened and these photos show the immediate aftermath as well as scenes from funerals, the people affected and the memorial in place to remember them.