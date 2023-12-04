37 stunning Blackpool snow pictures when the coldest winters gripped in decades past
As the first cold snap of winter bites, we take a look back at the coldest winters in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Dec 2022, 09:47 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
It’s coastal proximity means our town swerves the worst of heavy snowfall but that hasn’t always been the case. Looking back through the archives, the notorious winter of 1963 was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over off the Fylde Coast. The winter of 1947 was described as being the hardest in living memory and in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were 1981 and the mid 1950s. The photos are fascinating, particularly the ones from the 1940s which show incredible depths of snow and people having to dig their way out.
