It's still our fabulous Blackpool town centre but it has certainly changed in 30 years
23 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool town centre in the 1990s

Our photographers were out and about throughout the 1990s capturing life in Blackpool town centre.

By Claire Lark
59 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 4:39pm

And it’s only when we look back that we realise how different it is. Our shopping habits have changed entirely and we are firmly in the grip of online shopping. Our town centre is still a great place to shop with the new Houndshill centre at the heart of it but many shops have disappeared from the high street, some of which are featured in this gallery. Most of these pictures haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette back in the 1990s – there are some great memories.

1. How it used to be...

Dolcis Shoes. This was 30 years ago!

Photo: National World

2. How it used to be...

A telephone box, summer bedding plants and red street furniture for this 1995 scene. Adams children's wear, Miss Selfridge, Woolworths and WH Smith can be seen

Photo: National World

3. How it used to be...

A framed view of Woolworths in 1994. On the back of the photo it says: 'Former Lewis's department store has a new facade, unveiled in Festival year to go hand in hand with the rejuvenation of the promenade'

Photo: National World

4. How it used to be...

The Disney Store opened in 1996 to huge crowds who came to soak up that Disney Magic

Photo: National World

