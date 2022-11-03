And it’s only when we look back that we realise how different it is. Our shopping habits have changed entirely and we are firmly in the grip of online shopping. Our town centre is still a great place to shop with the new Houndshill centre at the heart of it but many shops have disappeared from the high street, some of which are featured in this gallery. Most of these pictures haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette back in the 1990s – there are some great memories.