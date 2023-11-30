News you can trust since 1873
25 historical Blackpool photos and images from the town's earliest days between 1840-1897

This evocative set of photos snapshot Blackpool in its very early days.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT

They are some of the earliest photos and images we have in our archive and show how primitive parts of the town were and how much it has evolved. There’s a great one of Central Drive which has nothing but sand either side of a track and one on the beach with donkeys and women wearing heavy long dresses and hats which were typical of the Victorian era.

Coronation Street junction with Church Street

1. Blackpool's earliest photos

Coronation Street junction with Church Street Photo: submit

A very early picture of the beach and promenade

2. Blackpool's earliest photos

A very early picture of the beach and promenade Photo: submit

The Big Wheel, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A view over the rooftops looking down on the Winter Gardens and the Big Wheel. The Winter Gardens were built in the 1870s, providing indoor entertainment for the increasing number of tourists. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool's earliest photos

The Big Wheel, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A view over the rooftops looking down on the Winter Gardens and the Big Wheel. The Winter Gardens were built in the 1870s, providing indoor entertainment for the increasing number of tourists. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images

Scene picture of the crowds from 1895

4. Blackpool's earliest photos

Scene picture of the crowds from 1895 Photo: The Lost Archives

This picture of the seafront is dated 1890. Photo: Ross Parry Agency

5. Blackpool's earliest photos

This picture of the seafront is dated 1890. Photo: Ross Parry Agency Photo: National World

An injured soldier and a nanny with a baby carriage are among those enjoying the Promenade close to it's junction with Station Road , South Shore in the 1880s

6. Blackpool's earliest photos

An injured soldier and a nanny with a baby carriage are among those enjoying the Promenade close to it's junction with Station Road , South Shore in the 1880s Photo: library

