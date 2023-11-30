25 historical Blackpool photos and images from the town's earliest days between 1840-1897
This evocative set of photos snapshot Blackpool in its very early days.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
They are some of the earliest photos and images we have in our archive and show how primitive parts of the town were and how much it has evolved. There’s a great one of Central Drive which has nothing but sand either side of a track and one on the beach with donkeys and women wearing heavy long dresses and hats which were typical of the Victorian era.
In case you missed them: 19 candid pictures of Blackpool town centre in the 1980s from Coral Island to Victoria Street and Lewis's
1 / 5