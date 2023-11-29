News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

21 rare Blackpool Derby Baths photos from the 1980s

.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Mar 2022, 11:26 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT

The art deco style pool at North Shore was impressive and held swimming trials and competitions in its earlier days. The water was warmed sea water back then, before switching to fresh water from the mains.

In later years, innovative water chutes both indoor and outdoor, were added as part of Splashland – including the Black Hole, did you ride it?

With its – too high for many – diving boards in place and the added attraction of the slides, it was a winner. For a time anyway.

By the late 1980s the pool’s days were numbered. In a highly controversial move it was decided that Derby Baths should close. People were furious and protested to keep it open but in March 1990 the bulldozers moved in.

The site has remained an empty space at the side of the Grand Hotel ever since.

In case you missed them: 18 street scenes from around Blackpool in the 90s

Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

Blackpool seafront in the 1980s - 16 amazing scenes which remind us how the resort used to look

Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them

1. Derby Baths

Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied

2. Derby Baths

The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Pupils from Langdale School protesting to keep the pool open in 1988

3. Derby Baths

Pupils from Langdale School protesting to keep the pool open in 1988 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The huge pool being enjoyed by people in 1980

4. Derby Baths

The huge pool being enjoyed by people in 1980 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Derby Baths, 1982

5. Derby Baths

Derby Baths, 1982 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
A colour shot of the pool in the late 1980s

6. Derby Baths

A colour shot of the pool in the late 1980s Photo: na

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeople